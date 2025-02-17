Priyanka Chopra rocks all-green co-ord set with oversized shirt, pants, and Rs 84k Gucci loafers

Priyanka Chopra always brings an extra glow, brightening her surroundings with her radiant smile and bold energy. With her “travel in style” approach, PC was spotted at the airport, spreading all green vibes. For her travel look, the actress opted for a perfectly coordinated ensemble, and this co-ord set is always a top contender. Let’s dive into the details of her outfit!

Going all green for her recent airport look, Priyanka Chopra added a fresh touch to her style guidebook. The co-ord set featured an oversized shirt with a collar and front button detailing. True to her style, she kept the shirt sleeves rolled down. Of course, with PC, there’s always a cool touch. She left a few buttons undone, revealing her inner layer—a light-colored sports bra—perfectly complementing the street-style vibe with a hint of high-fashion glam.

Priyanka Chopra left her shirt untucked, embracing a relaxed, effortless look. For college-going girls looking to refresh their wardrobe, this classy and versatile co-ord set shirt is the perfect addition, easily transitioning between a laid-back vibe and a more formal touch.

Her bottoms featured loose pants with a high-waist fit and a flowy silhouette, offering ample room for comfort and movement. The ensemble strikes the perfect balance between style and ease, making it ideal for both comfort and a fashion-forward look.

Adding simple yet striking jewelry, the Citadel actress wore hoop earrings that gracefully highlighted her ears, along with rings that added a feminine touch. For a cool accessory, Priyanka topped her look with a gray cap, her hair flowing neatly from both sides. Her hair was brushed with loose waves, adding volume and texture. The black sunglasses completed her look, providing shade and enhancing the chic vibe.

Her hydrating, healthy-looking skin was free from heavy makeup. A few drops to create a flawless base and a nude lipstick were all she needed to complete the look. It was simple yet elegant, proving you don’t always have to go overboard to make a statement.

Her green co-ord set was paired with Gucci loafers, priced at Rs 84,850, adding a luxe touch to her ensemble.

Whether it’s a wedding, casual outing, or airport look, Priyanka Chopra effortlessly raises the fashion bar with her fresh style. With her magic touch and impeccable styling, she transforms any outfit into a fashion statement, and her airport appearance is the perfect example. It’s not over yet—we’re eager to see more of her fashion-forward moves.