Priyanka Chopra slays in shorts with Rs 5,228 white sneakers and classic brown Hermes bag at Mumbai airport

Priyanka Chopra is back in India! Yes, the Desi girl was recently snapped exiting the airport, and like always, her outfit caught our attention. PC’s latest airport look was all sporty and comfy in the shirt and shorts, perfect to bookmark for the next travel. Let’s break down each detail of her look!

Spreading smiles and waves, Priyanka Chopra made her way out of the airport in the la chemise baou rose print shirt from Jacquemus. The full-sleeve button-down shirt was adorned with a beautiful soft-shaded flower print on one side, adding youthful charm. Underneath the shirt, the actress decided to wear the white bralette, giving her appearance a bit of a sporty and bold touch.

Creating a seamlessly matched look, the actress decided to style her shirt with the cotton shorts of the same brand. It also had a flower print design on one side of the hem. It was loose, with the elastic waist ensuring a relaxing and stylish look.

She accessorized her casual outfit with cool additions. The gray cap resting on her head, the sunglasses adding the extra dose of oomph, and the brown Hermes bag gave her appearance a travel-friendly touch. The bag designed with hand straps seems to have enough space to keep all the essentials in one place. It was a perfect travel partner.

Her makeup game added the understated charm. Giving an effortless glam touch to her appearance, the actress decided to indulge in a bit of makeup as a perfect finishing touch. The blush glow highlighted her cheekbones, whereas the dark brown lipstick did the wonders.

The Citadel actress decided to keep her hair open, cascading effortlessly below her shoulder, adding a touch of relaxed elegance. At last, all set to kick off her day, she put on the white sneaker worth Rs 5,228, typing each detail together.

When it’s Priyanka Chopra in the frame, styles always go hand-in-hand. Her shirt and short co-ord set are just right to keep the appearance effortlessly bold and confident. Her styling tips were on top, giving the perfect go-to look in no time.