Priyanka Chopra styles a classic Prada bag with a comfy yet chic denim-on-denim ensemble

After approximately three long years Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai allegedly for the shooting of her upcoming movie Jee Le Zara with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif . The global star was spotted in a relaxed-fit yet dapper denim-on-denim ensemble. She paired her denim-tone outfit with a contrasting Prada bag that definitely made a fashion statement. Scroll on for the complete outfit details.

Priyanka Chopra denim on denim airport look

The new mama is back in India after three years and is serving fashion lessons from the minute she landed. The actress paused and waved to the paparazzi at the airport where she is seen rocking a comfortable denim-on-denim attire. Her outfit included a relaxed-fit denim top that featured a collar, front closure buttons, full sleeves, and a drawstring at the hem. She paired the denim top with matching straight-fit pants. She accentuated her look with classic sleek bracelets, minimal gold-toned hoops, chunky lace-up white sneakers, and a statement Prada bag, To complete her airport look, she went with her signature middle-parted open hair, a neutral lip shade, naturally glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, defined brows and effortlessly pulled off a no-makeup look.

A closer look at the Prada bag

The actress is spotted carrying a Tobacco/Chalk White Prada handbag that looks like a Large Prada Symbole jacquard fabric handbag that is approximately worth Rs. 239,726.21 or AUD 4,500. Designed by Mario Prada, the minimalist bag is a classic for every season. Accentuated with an overall geometric design the bag displays a sophisticated yet modern pattern that offers contrasting hues. The sleek tote bag is made up of iconic Saffiano leather and features Enameled metal triangle signature brand logo, embroidered fabric handles, a removable leather keychain, and Prada logo-print nylon lining with two pockets.

Priyanka's latest denim-on-denim airport look definitely makes us fall in love with denim all over again. She gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

