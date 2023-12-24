Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: 5 times when celebs shined in Sabyasachi's unexpected style statements

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a renowned and well-loved Indian fashion designer. All his signature looks usually carry distinctive design aesthetics unique to his fashion house, which is why his looks are instantly recognizable. This includes luxurious fabrics, rich embroidery, blending a heavy dose of traditional work with contemporary designs, intricate thread and beadwork, and his beautiful cultural motifs that represent the nation’s traditions, which are undoubtedly our absolute favorites.

In essence, the Sabyasachi look is a harmonious blend of tradition, luxury, and vibrant innovations, resulting in extraordinarily timeless and traditional pieces that capture the essence of India's rich cultural heritage. Surprisingly, some recent looks have been worn by Bollywood divas like Tamannah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, and others, which were unique and out of the usual realm of Sabyasachi creations. Let's take a closer look at some of them.

5 classy pieces that didn't follow Sabyasachi's signature style

1. Tamannaah Bhatia's playful-vibrant elegance:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced an occasion adorned in a Sabyasachi ensemble that defied expectations. Her color-blocked neon pink saree with textured edges paired with a vibrant yellow high-necked blouse adorned with a bow showcased a playful elegance rarely associated with Sabyasachi's signature style.

2. Deepika Padukone’s contemporary chic:

Deepika Padukone turned heads with a modern white Sabyasachi saree featuring a stunning black sequinned edge. The diva's attire exuded simplicity and chic sophistication, a departure from the designer's customary opulence. The stylish white backless, halter-necked blouse added a contemporary twist, making this look a memorable exit from the expected.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari’s subtle white grace:

Aditi Rao Hydari embraced a modern, simplistic aesthetic in a hand-dyed, embroidered ivory organza saree with delicate white lace edges. The ensemble, coupled with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection, exuded subtle grace, showcasing the designer's versatility beyond his traditional opulent designs.

4. Karisma Kapoor’s timeless elegance:

Karisma Kapoor's Sabyasachi piece captivated hearts with its timeless elegance. Crafted from lightweight organza textile, the saree featured delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery and a sequin border. The choice of a sequin-laden black blouse added a contemporary touch, demonstrating how Sabyasachi's creations can seamlessly blend tradition with modernity.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ vintage charm:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas transported us to a bygone era with her vintage-inspired Sabyasachi saree. The red and white polka dot saree, accompanied by a plain red full-sleeved blouse, emanated classic charm. This unexpected deviation from the designer's typical motifs showcased the global icon's ability to infuse her personal style into traditional wear.

In these five instances, Bollywood stars have proven that Sabyasachi's brilliance extends beyond the confines of his signature style. As they confidently embraced unexpected aesthetics, these celebrities demonstrated that fashion is a canvas for self-expression, even when draped in the opulent creations of a celebrated designer. After all, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's influence reaches far beyond his established norms, leaving us eagerly anticipating the next unconventional masterpiece from his design repertoire, and we totally love all of them!

So, which one of these sarees is your absolute favorite? Would you like to wear any of these for your next big event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

