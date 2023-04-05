Priyanka Chopra's Alessandra Rich and Versace gowns are party bets for the best of Spring glamour

What once felt like a way off is at its active best - Hello, Spring! We're getting into the normalcy of the humidity spreading far and wide every day. Taking in the fashions of the now have us reaching a fever pitch and we're here to report that gowns with thigh-high slits and plunging necklines are famous again. Priyanka Chopra's promotions in Mumbai for Citadel have echoed this risqué-ness. So, how do we re-create her latest looks? It's as easy as one, two, and done!

Cannot call the first dibs on these two gowns, is it? Maybe not. What does your party mind suggest? Colours and prints as primary details? Made for days and to ace, some rebel-level glamour, here are good-to-flex outfits. Statement-friendly on a head-to-toe note, there was metallic allure at first for the press meet and then sprung the bright blue of the season. The highlights of the Chopra girl's looks include a lot more than you may think of. Surprises are good, after all.

Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in metallic gold and thigh-high slit gowns

Styled by Ami Patel, The White Tiger actress donned an Alessandra Rich gown. As usual, she looked confident in her plunging V-neckline and semi-body-hugging ensemble. It was striking with long sleeves, ruched detailing at the midriff and a black velvet bow. Have to admit we're mighty obsessed with this designer creation. Priyanka's look was accessorised with pointed-toe pumps and was too light on the jewellery aspect with just a single ring.

Jaws dropped and how! The teal blue magic is real. She rocked an off-shoulder Versace gown which was designed with black print, an overlap feature that framed the attire's neckline better, a thigh-high slit, an asymmetric hem, a train, layers of fabric and a bit of organza for some sheen and a gorgeous bow. The 40-year-old wore a pair of black platform velvet heels with an embellished strap. Where there is luxurious and classy-looking jewellery, it doesn't become a story for another day. Her Bulgari bracelets looked flawless.

