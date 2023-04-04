Priyanka Chopra's Christopher Esber co-ordinated set is stylishly on-point; Can you guess its cost?

From park to spark in a minute. What's new? The fashion trends of winter are no longer helpful to us and so they are all rightly forgotten now. We're now in an inseparable mood from Spring and it's all going to be a whole lotta juicy. Losing our hearts to the creations of the season is where the presence of 'It' is at. Thinking of the most current example would be how celebrities from across the globe flocked to Mumbai for The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC)'s swanky inauguration clad in expensive and stylish designer creations. Welcome to the glam-verse once again and clearly, we cannot just wind up on talks over Priyanka Chopra's looks filling our land with more love and light.

Right off the bat when we saw her in touchdown mode at the Mumbai airport last week and that is when we knew we had to be ready for a note-taking spree. And, so it began day after day and her latest getup was for Citadel promotions. All were winners but the first look with her family is too much of a succession for repeat and play fashion.

Priyanka Chopra’s two-piece outfit is perfect for Spring

Dates and brunches, in a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt. Her travel look also gave all colours and statements. PC is back in town, everyone! Photographed with her No.1 gang, the 40-year-old looked uber-chic in a Christopher Esber knit co-ordinated set.

She wore a sleeveless top which included a criss-cross detail, a tight fit, and a close neck. Priyanka teamed her raspberry-hued crop top with a high-waist, pleated, maxi, and side-slit skirt. Designed from viscose as its primary and vital fabric and a bit of nylon, both are sold for Rs. 83,530.98 (approx.).

The Sky Is Pink actress' ensemble has coolly uplifted our sartorial spirits and it also showed us how to allow for all things elevated edge. She accessorised her look with Prada Sculto Reo sunglasses worth Rs. 48,499 and Chloé's Nama low-top multi-coloured sneakers. Scorching good was her high ponytail and lipstick.

Do you love her outfit?

