Priyanka Chopra’s Christopher Esber cutout top and wide-leg pants are the key to a power wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out in an all-white outfit for a brand promotion in Mumbai. The actress looked incredibly excited to be to visiting Mumbai which definitely reflects in her stunning outfits. For the event, PC chose a semi-formal all-white outfit that’s business and bougie all at the same time. Scroll on for the complete outfit details.

Priyanka Chopra’s Christopher Esber Cutout Top and Matching Pants

The new mama was spotted in an all-white outfit consisting of a Christopher Esber crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers. The ribbed white top featured a striking underbust quartz that definitely made a fashion moment. The stylish tight-fitted white top also featured cap sleeves and a high neckline which was perfectly paired with a high-waisted, wide-leg pair of trousers with flowy pleated details. However, the hero of her all-white look had to be her effortless curls with soft blond highlights that amped up the look. To complete the ensemble, the actress went for matching heels, a classy pair of square sunglasses, a gold-toned watch, understated mixed-metal bracelets, minimal earrings, and manicured long nails . For her makeup, she decided to go with a glam face where she went for a matte base, glossy coral lipstick, mascara adorned eyes with neatly filled brows.

If you have been looking for lessons to style your all-white outfit, you must take cues from the desi girl to glam up and show up like a queen. In fact, Priyanka has been all about monochrome outfits on her trip to India and she is definitely compelling us to update our wardrobe with a few monochrome outfits to step out in style.

Priyanka’s all-white look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor’s Royal Blue Raw Mango saree is the perfect blend of regal and traditional