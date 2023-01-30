Priyanka Chopra's Elie Saab co-ord dress set offers a colour fest with a side of floral charm; Guess its cost

We've got a pocketful of sequin glamour and can't wait for you to shine on. Priyanka Chopra's latest selfie of her 'fit' is brighter than the sun and that is a clear trailer of a very fashionable 2023 to us. When in winter, are jackets truly optional? Of course! And, a definite no post-the-season collapses and heads to the 'thank you, next' season. It's a true story that Malti Marie's stylish mother's look isn't about its topper alone, appreciate the dress. If loving a co-ordinated ensemble makes us seem like we've shut out other trends in life, we wouldn't want to have it any other day. Happy for this new-found colourful perfection.

This outfit can go from dinner to a date and party. That's how the wise and fashion experimenter views it. Packed with warmth, patterns and more, all for you. Since there isn't a day you haven't heard of the winter staple term 'jacket', we will keep volumes of advice to stock up on it away for now. Does a small talk about the layer-on work? As we get into the details of Priyanka's look, it will get easier to see why and how a two-piece set can make a statement without screaming.

To help you execute your next plan of sartorial action, start your story with Lebanese-based fashion designer, Elie Saab's maxi dress. The White Tiger actress had a fuelled-by-fun dinner night with stunning girls for which she wore the pleated dress from the International brand's 'Fearless Grace' Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection.

Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in an Elie Saab outfit

Priyanka's sheer dress was a dazzling piece with long bishop sleeves, multi-coloured and floral sequin embroidery with deep green adding contrast so gorgeously. The compilation of a shirt and pleated skirt made from a triple team consisting of polyester, silk lining and polyamide-nylon looks so effortless here. Her tulle dress worth Rs. 2,22,985.04 (approx.) is something you can consider with Rs. 1,36,768.78 bomber jacket.