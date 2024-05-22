Priyanka Chopra’s monochrome gown serves drama but her fresh bob hairdo renders us speechless

Priyanka Chopra attended a Bulgari event in Rome dressed in a monochrome off-shoulder gown and debuted a bob hairdo and she looked stunning

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on May 22, 2024  |  11:54 AM IST |  2.7K
Priyanka Chopra in monochrome gown
Priyanka Chopra in monochrome gown ( PC: Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra is not only one of the world's leading actresses and producers but also a globally recognized philanthropist. She has been Bulgari’s brand ambassador since 2021. Priyanka went to Bulgari’s 140th celebration in Rome recently, and she served a stunning fashion moment. 

At the Bulgari event, the actress once again proved her appreciation for all things fashion and style in a stunning monochrome gown. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning monochrome gown

The Baywatch actress shifted the spotlight towards her as she made a grand entrance in a breathtaking off-shoulder gown by Del Core. The gown was a piece of art, featuring an off-shoulder peplum style bodice in pristine white, adorned with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her frame. 

Priyanka Chopra in monochrome gown

The bodice flowed seamlessly into a long, sheer black skirt with a short trail, adding an element of drama to her ensemble. The combination of white and black created a striking contrast and also showed Priyanka’s love for minimalism.

Priyanka Chopra’s accessories and glam

Adding to her dazzling appearance, Chopra Jonas wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace, a magnificent piece boasting about 140 carats of diamonds. She looked stunningly glamorous thanks to this splendid necklace, a true masterwork of Bulgari's artistry, which elevated her to the role of evening muse.

For this milestone celebration, she debuted a fresh new hairstyle - a chic bob hairdo with beach waves that perfectly complemented her monochrome look. Even though it was a wig, the Citadel actress made everyone believe she had actually chopped her hair that short!

Priyanka Chopra in monochrome gown

The Sky Is Pink actress’ makeup was equally delightful featuring a dewy base that highlighted her radiant complexion. She opted for brown glossy lipstick, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, light kohl on her lash line, and a touch of blush on her cheeks. Her make-up also enhanced her beauty and also complemented her OOTD.

Those who know Priyanka Chopra are aware of her ability to choose outfits that are statement-making, whether it's at the Golden Globes or the Met Gala. Her choices reflect her fashion-forward sensibilities. She is frequently featured on best-dressed lists, continuing to inspire millions with her sartorial choices. As she continues to break barriers and set trends, Priyanka Chopra remains a true icon of global fashion.

Credits: Priyanka Chopra
