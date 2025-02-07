Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law Denise Miller repeats 6-year-old pink saree at pre-wedding celebration

Priyanka Chopra’s brother's wedding celebration is in full swing, and there’s no denying that each day turns into a memorable moment. After getting swooned over PC’s ethnic picks, we are here to address Mama Jonas/Denise Miller—the actress's mother-in-law’s look—who caught our attention with her pink saree. But here’s the twist: she hasn’t worn this traditional ensemble for the first time. Let's dive into more details!

For Siddharth Chopra’s mehendi celebration, Denise Miller, who is well-versed about Indian culture, decided to drape a gorgeous pink saree. It was prepared with the soft pink shade fabric and had intricate floral embroidery at the hemline. The floral work added the perfect festive touch, making it just right for the special celebrations. She draped it with the clean pleats at the front, and one side of pallu fell on her arms.

Mama Jonas decided to pair her saree with the pink blouse—the sleeveless design and scooped neckline added the modern style to traditional charm. But you know what? She wore this same saree at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's engagement ceremony, setting a great example of sustainable fashion. Though her style was pretty much different this time.

Comparing the looks, last time she styled her saree with the open hairstyle, whereas for PeeCee’s brothers’s wedding festivities, she decided to tie them together in a sleek bun, parted on the side. She accessorized her look with statement earrings adorned with dangler elements, and a stunning layered bracelet graced her wrist.

Advertisement

Adding the flawless glow to her beauty, she enhanced her look with the subtle base of concealer and foundation, eyeshadow, defined brows, and bright lipstick, typing the whole look together.

Her latest look showed that she definitely didn’t repeat the styling and moved forward with the trends and fashion. Last time she styled her saree with diamond earrings and bracelet, bold makeup, and as an additional accessory she wore glasses and carried a bag.

Denise Miller truly mastered the art of the perfect wedding guest look, showing she’s a true fan of sustainable fashion. She effortlessly showed how we can revive the old ensembles with a modern touch. Note down the tips!