Priyanka Chopra's Tony Ward Couture gown is a sparkling blessing for the season

Any ensemble that gives your style a fashionable boost is accepted this party season. What truly matters right now is how glitz continues to take the center stage. It is hardly anything new but December makes you reach for the highest order of glamour and that is an unchanging norm. Priyanka Chopra's latest red carpet-style will show you how to crush your next over-the-top look.

Whether you want to hop back to one of your throwback outfits or aim for something that easily dazzles, you will have the best fashion walkathon. Noted fans of Malti Marie's mother will tell you how big a 'risque' taker she can be. She returned back to the same track recently for The Red Sea International Film Festival which was organised in Saudi Arabia and also included guests like her fellow co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgan, and others.

For endless shine, check out Priyanka's looks from her archival-style bank. She was styled by Law Roach in a Tony Ward Couture gown from the Lebanese-Italian fashion designer's latest fall collection. The floor-sweeping ensemble curated from netted fabric featured sheer sleeves which had a dramatic cape that created the illusion of wings.

Priyanka Chopra is the chicest sparkly queen in a Tony Ward Couture ensemble

It was beautifully lit up with gold and silver sequin embroidery. Sequins to crystal beads gave it life and the plunging neckline stood out with three-tiered broad beaded tassel strands. The 40-year-old western outfit also found strength through accessories. As a wedding guest or a party-goer, you cannot ignore the majestic and complementing appeal it can bring. Nothing says that more strikingly than her diamond and emerald necklace.

We were also delighted to see The White Tiger actress trust accessories like gold platform heels which are essential. If you need something sparklier, pick an embellished pair. Some like their look to be excessively accessorised so you can opt for a bracelet and a chunky ring. Priyanka's embellished mini handbag looks like a great fit here. Spice up your OOTN with a side part, waves, or curls, and choose your team. For makeup, apply bright glossy lipstick, give your eyelashes a lift, and your skin a neat foundation base.