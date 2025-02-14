Radhika Merchant radiates in no-makeup look, white midi dress and Loro Piana bag worth Rs 2,36,228
Radhika Merchant stepped out looking simple and elegant in a white midi dress styled with a Loro Piana bag.
The Ambani’s younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, stepped out for a quick outing, exuding natural charm. Instead of opting for something fancy, she was seen rocking a simple white dress with a no-makeup look. Her white midi dress was designed to seamlessly transition between modern and traditional styles. For this outing, Radhika embraced a Western aesthetic.
Making a quick appearance in the city, Radhika Merchant stole our hearts with her simplicity. She wore a minimally designed, flowy floral broderie anglaise midi dress from Self-Portrait. Featuring a V-neckline with an inner lining at the cleavage and short, loose sleeves gathered at the edges, the dress added an effortlessly chic touch.
Also, with a cinched waist, the dress gracefully flowed into a breezy skirt, ending just at her ankle. For a bold touch, it featured a slit in the middle, ensuring both comfort and style.
Radhika Merchant’s effortless outing look serves as inspiration to elevate your everyday wardrobe. With the right styling, this dress can easily be transformed into the perfect daytime ensemble.
Her accessories? Simple! She left her ears bare and instead wore a nuptial chain around her neck, adding a traditional and meaningful touch to her look. She carried a Loro Piana bag worth Rs 2,36,228, a cream-colored piece featuring both shoulder and hand straps—perfect for versatile styling and convenience.
She let her natural beauty shine with a no-makeup look, proving that nothing is more beautiful than embracing one’s natural self. Keeping her hair away from her face, the Ambani bahu opted for a half-tied hairstyle, securing the front strands with a clip. Paired with suitcase-stripe flat sandals, every detail of her ensemble exuded effortless minimalism.
Having observed Radhika Merchant’s fashion and styling over the past year, it’s clear that she isn’t a fan of over-the-top looks. She embraces a natural aesthetic, effortlessly creating standout appearances each time. Her latest look was a perfect reflection of that signature style.
