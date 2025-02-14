Radhika Merchant wears simple embroidery-heavy navy blue dress for her Mahakumbh visit but it's worth Rs 1 lakh

Radhika Merchant, along with Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani, visited Prayagraj to seek blessings at Mahakumbh. Giving importance to dressing up as per occasions, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family wore the navy blue silk set, exuding the utmost traditional vibes. Her styling was simple and just right for low-key appearances. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Radhika Merchant holds a special place in her heart for minimal fashion. For the puja at Mahakumb, she wore the gorgeously designed navy blue zari embroidered tunic set from the classic collection of Jayanti Reddy that came with a price tag of Rs 1,09,000. The intricate embroidery around the neckline and the edge added a touch of flair, whereas the loose fitting gave a relaxing vibe. The dress cascaded down to turn into a flare at the bottom, ending right at her knees.

Instead of some usual pants or palazzo, she decided to pair her flowy kurta with the dhoti. Adding a contrasting touch and giving a fresh color combo inspiration, she decided to style the blue top with the green-colored dhoti. As a final touch to the ensemble, she carried a green-colored dupatta around her shoulders.

The simple and perfect accessories beautifully enhanced her traditional appearance. Her ears featured stud earrings settled elegantly, whereas her neck had the nuptial chain adding a significant touch. Along with her ensemble, her accessories also came into the spotlight due to her braided hairstyle. Leaving the few strands loose to fall on her face, the braided hair looked effortlessly chic.

Radhika’s outfit, accessories, and hairstyle came together for a perfect look, but the actual charm was her real beauty. Yes, she proudly flaunted her natural beauty with the no-makeup look, leaving her skin free from heavy finishing.

Radhika Merchant’s natural look at Mahakumbh was ethereal, showcasing her natural beauty, and we actually fell in love with it. The way she effortlessly styled it with minimal accessories and an easy-to-do hairstyle was absolutely worth appreciation. And seeing back-to-back two simple looks, we can’t wait to see how she grabs our attention with her next appearance.