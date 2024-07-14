Radhika’s FIRST LOOK as Mrs Anant Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga paints a story of love, fashion and art

After a series of grand festivities, Radhika Merchant is now officially ‘Ambani bahu’. The stunning bride has so far set a benchmark for bridal fashion with decadent couture that will inspire us for years to come. And her first look at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony as Mrs. Ambani is truly spectacular. She chose a hand-painted Rani pink lehenga that was custom-created by a collaboration between contemporary artist Jayasri Burman, iconic fashion brand Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Intricate to a whole another level with a heartfelt story weaved into its vibrant threads, Radhika’s lehenga is a work of art like none other. Here are its details that will leave you in awe.

Crafted with real gold and Resham, Radhika’s lehenga holds a special meaning

According to the statement released by the designers, the young bride’s bright pink 12-panel lehenga was hand-painted on a special Italian canvas which features Jaysri’s distinct mythical aesthetic. Its profound and artistic depiction of human figurines represents the happy couple Radhika and Anant, who radiate a celestial aura that honors the divinity in their humanity. Paintings of flora and fauna like blooming lotus, swans, and elephants are symbolic and beauty and auspiciousness but it’s also a nod to Anant Ambani’s affinity for animals.

The lehenga set is hand embroidered with real gold zardozi, with intricate sequins that lift the kaleidoscopic painting. Radhika’s full-skirted lehenga is paired with a matching Resham blouse designed with sleeves that hit a little above the elbow, along with a round neckline and tie-up details in the front. A flowing dupatta completes her mesmerizing look.

Radhika’s jewelry and glam

Radhika complemented her pink lehenga with a brilliant diamond, emerald, and pearl jewelry set that included an opulent necklace, and maang tika, jhumkas, and bangles. The bijou gave a stunning contrast to her lehenga and had a luxe boho-chic charm that worked well with the hand-painted lehenga. She sported luminous, dewy makeup, her deep-set eyes and sculpted cheeks enhanced with a subtle wash of rosy hues, and a radiant pink pout completed her glam.

But the highlight was her elegant hairstyle which was done in a low bun, adorned with blushing lotus buds, from which a delicate pink tissue veil cascaded out and merged with the silk of her lehenga.

Poignant and exquisite, Radhika’s lehenga is the perfect ensemble to usher in a new phase of her life. The heartwarming narrative captured in the jewel-colored images of love, harmony, and nature is truly a vision to behold. A remarkable feat of artistic minds that will not just be treasured by the bride and groom but for all those who cherish fashion and art.

