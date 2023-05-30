Rakul Preet Singh exudes confidence and grace in a risqué thigh-high slit Fjolla Nila gown; PICS inside

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most beautiful and well-known actresses in both, Bollywood and Tollywood. The actress has made waves in the Indian entertainment industry with her talented performances in Hindi movies like Chhatriwali, De De Pyaar De, Doctor G, and Tamil and Telugu movies like Venkatadri Express and Thadaiyara Thaakka, and others. She’s an extremely talented actress but that’s not all, she’s quite a fashionista too.

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her quirky sense of style and interesting fashion choices. She literally aces every outfit she wears. Recently, the actress attended a prominent Bollywood award event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and wowed everyone with her gorgeous outfit. Are you wondering what she was wearing? Well, let’s quench your curiosity by taking a closer look.

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a black gown

Rakul Preet Singh looked incomparable in a timeless black velvet gown called Zoe by Fjolla Nila. The gown exuded an oomph factor with a corset-style bustier and a beautiful sweetheart neckline. The off-shoulder gown also featured balloon sleeves and ruched detailing for that extra flair. The gown also featured a risqué thigh-high slit but the highlight of the outfit was its long train that trailed behind her as she walked. Doesn’t she look magical? Her outfit proves how versatile and classy a black dress can be, doesn’t it?

The De De Pyaar De actor’s classy look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel and it was completed with a shiny pearl open-cuffed choker from Belleza Jewels. Rakul donned shiny silver pumps from Jimmy Choo worth Rs. 55,505 approximately. In the meantime, her hair was tied in a neat bun and her soft makeup look with light eyeshadow, delicate eyeliner, and pink lipstick was done by Aliya Shaik. She honestly looks like a dream, doesn’t she? This is perhaps why her fans rushed to shower her with love and compliments as soon as her pictures made their way to social media.

So, what do you think about Rakul Preet Singh’s outfit? Would you like to wear such a gown? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

