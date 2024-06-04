Rakul Preet Singh in green and fuchsia kurta has us taking notes on how to chill casually in ethnic wear

When a hot summer day arrives, all we want to do is stay indoors and remain cool. The best way to do this is by wearing comfortable clothes that let our skin breathe. For many, this means lounging at home in loose kurta sets or shorts.

Even celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh are battling with heat in their most comfortable outfits and her latest picture in a breezy co-ord set is proof. Kurta sets are one of the best picks for balmy summer afternoons. They can be traditional or modern, making them versatile for any setting and Rakul Preet’s kurta is also in a similar fashion.

Rakul Preet Singh’s kurta set

The De De Pyaar De actress loves all things fashion and her latest outfit is a perfect example. She chose a beautiful green kurta and pants set from the brand Sitara that is both stylish and comfortable.

Her kurta is crafted from soft magnum silk, making it feel light and smooth against the skin-just what a warm summer day needs. Her kurta is full-sleeved with a V-neckline and features bright fuchsia floral prints, keeping the look fresh and modest. Her kurta set comes with a price tag of Rs.17,000.

Matching the kurta, the straight-fit pants come in green colour with fuchsia floral prints as well. This coordination makes the outfit look visually appealing and well put together. A kurta like

Rakul’s is perfect for relaxed and stylish lunch dates, it can also be a chic yet professional choice if your workplace has a relaxed dress code. It is also ideal for staying at home while still looking put-together.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet’s accessories and glam

To complete her look, the Indian 2 actress opted for make-up in brown tones. Her cheeks are bronzed, giving her a sun-kissed glow. She chose mauve lipstick which subtly matched the colours of her kurta. Her brows were perfectly arched, framing her face beautifully.

Light eyeshadow added subtle sophistication to her eyes. Her wavy flowy hair finished her casual look.

All in all, the actress’ outfit paired with minimal make-up is a great pick for summer. It’s fashionable, comfortable and perfect for any casual or semi-formal occasion. If you are looking for a summer wardrobe update, a green kurta and pant set like Rakul might be the inspiration you need.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy’s black mini dress paired with Louis Vuitton handbag is what monochrome magic looks like