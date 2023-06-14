Rakul Preet Singh joins the Barbiecore gang with a fuchsia pink Gauri and Nainika gown

There’s no doubt about the fact that Rakul Preet Singh is a true diva and she can carry everything, from statement sarees to co-ord ethnic fits and beauteous summer dresses, she never fails to experiment with styles, looks, colors, and unique silhouettes. The I Love You actress’ vast Instagram following proves the fact that she is always giving her fans and followers what they most expect of her. She has been making rattles in the industry, mainly owing to her statement-making looks, exquisite sense of style, and of course, her fabulous fashion sense.

The Doctor G actress recently posted pictures from a recent shoot on her Instagram page where she was wearing a pretty hot pink gown with the caption, "How much pink is too much pink." So, do you want to take a closer look at her dreamy outfit? Well, let’s dive right in.

Rakul Preet Singh looked beyond adorable in a pink gown

The pictures that Rakul Preet Singh posted were of her recent gorgeous look where she was wearing a floor-length fuchsia pink drop-waisted gown with a sweetheart neckline from Gauri and Nainika’s Fall Winter 2023 collection. The gown also featured a beautifully elegant train which glided gracefully behind her, as she walked ahead. She looks beyond magical, doesn’t she?

Her beautiful fairytale ensemble, styled by Anshika Verma, was further elevated with minimalistic earrings from Ajoomal Fine Jewellery, a premier Indian avant-garde jewelry studio. This simple yet elegant choice allowed the gown to take center stage and leave us all breathless. To complete her look, her hair was tied up in a neat bun by Aliya Shaik and she had a beautiful and subtle pink makeup look done by Salim Sayed which went perfectly with her dreamy pink outfit. Doesn’t she look incomparable?

The minute these pictures made their way to social media, Rakul’s fans and followers ran to shower her with love and compliments. She has made her way into our hearts with this one, hasn’t she? So, what did you think about this pretty outfit? Would you ever want to wear something like this? Comment below to share your views with us.

