Rakul Preet Singh looks FIERY in black floor-length gown with silver stripes and classy high ponytail

Rakul Preet Singh distinguishes herself from the mass of Bollywood actresses when it comes to wardrobe choices. Her style is always distinctive and bold, and she is never hesitant to experiment. On her birthday last month, she stunned everyone with a one-of-a-kind foil pattern shirt top.

The ensemble was a great show-stopper, exhibiting her bold fashion sense. The Chhatriwali actress recently posted her stunning photos on her Instagram account, wearing a figure-hugging dress that perfectly emphasized her curves. Her fashion appearance was nothing short of a masterpiece, and it left us speechless. Let us decode

Rakul Preet Singh’s black figure-hugging gown with silver stripes steals the limelight

The Ayalaan actress made another fashion statement, this time in a gorgeous black figure-hugging gown. The strapless gown had a notched V-neckline, which added a sense of refinement to the look. The printed silver stripes that decorated this gown made it truly stand out, changing a simple design into a mesmerizing beauty. The gown also had a short side split that revealed just the appropriate amount of leg while adding a touch of appeal. Sameer Madan, a great designer, created this intriguing piece.

Divulge in the breathtaking accessories chosen for this look

Let's take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's gorgeous accessories, which complemented her lovely ensemble. Rakul accessorized her neck with a stunning necklace that provided a touch of elegance. This eye-catching item costs Rs. 15,500, and it's no wonder that it's been spotted by other fashion-forward celebrities like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Manushi Chhillar. Rakul didn't stop there; she added a touch of sparkle and glamor to her ears with stone-studded ear cuffs.

The De De Pyaar De actress stacked up many fingerrings to make a fashionable and dramatic statement. The stunning black handcuff bracelet from Outhouse Jewellery was a striking item that gave a hint of edginess to her ensemble. This gorgeous bracelet is priced at Rs. 18,500, making it a must-have for fashionistas.

The Yaariyan actress completed her look with the loveliest accessory, a minaudiere couture bag from Outhouse Jewellery, which cost Rs. 46,000. This fashionable bag provided a touch of glitz and refinement to her entire look. Rakul accessorized with pointed-toe black shoes, which added a touch of elegance and beautifully completed her ensemble. Every piece was picked with care, and the skilled stylist Anshika Verma deserves credit for putting together this exquisite style.

The Doctor G actress' beauty game was as enthralling as her stylish selections. Hairstylist Aliya Shaik gave her a sleek high ponytail providing a bit of drama to her entire look. Her haircut suited her dress brilliantly, bringing her elegance to new heights. Rakul chose a lovely sparkly silver eyeshadow with a brown foundation for her makeup, creating a mesmerizing contrast that highlighted her eyes. Her lips were covered with brown lipstick, adding a sense of warmth and refinement to the outfit. Salim Sayed, the makeup artist, deserves praise for successfully doing Rakul's makeup.

