Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for fusion clothes with a glamorous outfit by Ritika Mirchandani

Rakul Preet Singh has made quite a mark in Bollywood with her excellent acting skills, her bold views, her charming attitude, and of course, her incredibly gorgeous fashion choices. The I Love You actress is a true diva who keeps on growing and her style sense keeps on elevating to an exceptional level of awesomeness.

The Chhatriwali actress recently attended the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, and her outfit was seriously amazing. She was able to make a good case for the perfect fusion between traditional wear and Western wear. Do you want to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let’s dive right in.

Rakul Preet Singh looked incomparable in a long-jacket Sharara

Rakul Preet Singh attended the wedding reception in a beautifully crafted black and gold ethnic attire with an embroidered sheer, floor-length shrug. The Thank God actress’ coordinated outfit from Ritika Mirchandani was a true celebration of all things fusion with black sharara pants, a beautiful classic bustier, and a long, hand-embroidered jacket.

To elevate the outfit, the Doctor G actress wore a gorgeous beautiful black necklace from Khanna Jewellers, a pretty ring from Goldsmiths Jewellery, and the Noorie Black Clutch from House Of Vian worth Rs. 5,500. She paired the outfit with gold wedges from Aprajita Toor, a brand redefining luxury with timeless craftsmanship worth Rs. 5,499. Don’t they suit her super well?

Now, coming to the helpers who helped create this aesthetic outfit for the De De Pyaar De actress. Her fabulous outfit was styled to perfection by Anshika Verma while her subtle makeup with a nude lip Shayli Nayak. Her hair was styled into a stylish ponytail by Tina Mukherjee. Doesn’t her outfit look totally on point?

What did you think about her outfit? Would you ever wear something like this for a formal function? Comment below to share your views with us.

