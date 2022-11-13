Rakul Preet Singh nails power dressing in an oversized plunging neck striped coat and trousers
Rakul Preet Singh keeps her workwear look sexy and bold in an oversized pantsuit and it's worth your attention.
Time and again Rakul Preet Singh has proved her fashion sensibilities are only getting better and better. This time she turned enough heads wearing an oversized striped pantsuit which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. She has clearly aced the art of power dressing and how!
One can see in the photos, Rakul wore an oversized wool coat with embellished cascading crystals by Kanika Goal label. She teamed her denim, hand-embellished crystals coat with low-waist straight wool trousers. The mega cuff, the detailing at the back of the coat and Jimmy Choo formal shoes added interesting elements to the suit. All meant to be uplifting a sexy work-wear vibe.
Rakul Preet in an oversized pantsuit
She accessorised her look with a pair of statement-making earrings and cuffed rings by Misho Designsthat added the right glam to her ultra-stylish look. In the beauty department, Rakul kept it bold in smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, and nude lips and left her long tresses semi-open in messy curls. Styled by Ami Patel, this stunning look of Rakul is worth your attention! Hair and makeup is by Aliya Shaikh and Salim Sayyed.
Recently, for an event, Rakul wore a pink and orange outfit by Antithesis. This 3-piece set in includes flared pants with a matching blazer and sporty tube inner. The stunner capped her lounge-wear-inspired dual-tone look with dewy makeup and bronzed cheeks.
Rakul's love for oversized silhouettes is quite evident!
