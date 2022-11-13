Rakul Preet Singh nails power dressing in an oversized plunging neck striped coat and trousers

Time and again Rakul Preet Singh has proved her fashion sensibilities are only getting better and better. This time she turned enough heads wearing an oversized striped pantsuit which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. She has clearly aced the art of power dressing and how!

One can see in the photos, Rakul wore an oversized wool coat with embellished cascading crystals by Kanika Goal label. She teamed her denim, hand-embellished crystals coat with low-waist straight wool trousers. The mega cuff, the detailing at the back of the coat and Jimmy Choo formal shoes added interesting elements to the suit. All meant to be uplifting a sexy work-wear vibe.