Rakul Preet Singh shells major beach style goals as she drops photos from Maldives vacation; Take cues

Rakul Preet Singh has never stopped proving her fabulousness and versatility when it comes to her style statements. From sarees and suits to bikinis and sarongs, she looks equally stunning in all of them. Rakul Preet Singh has recently traveled and has been giving us major travel goals with her recent vacation time in the Maldives.

Rakul seems to be having the time of her life at the beach and looks drop-dead gorgeous in bold pictures amid the sea waves in the Maldives. Do you want to take a closer look at her travel pictures? Let’s dive right in.

Rakul Preet Singh’s vacation vibes are supremely hot and extra colorful

Rakul Preet Singh has recently been treating her fans and followers on Instagram to serious eye-candy-laden vacation vibes with her beyond-gorgeous pictures. Rakul was seen raising the temperature in red. She was wearing a three-piece beach outfit with a beautiful red bikini and a matching open red jacket. She left her hair open and wore a pair of dark sunglasses to complete her outfit. She posted pictures of herself in this outfit on Instagram with the caption, ‘wild and free, just like the sea’. She looks amazing, doesn’t she?

Following the recent trend of wearing gorgeous cut-out dresses, Rakul Preet Singh was also seen wearing an orange cut-out dress that featured a halter neck. She left her hair open and posed for gorgeous pictures in front of the ocean. She completed her outfit with minimalistic gold earrings from I Blame Beads. She posted pictures of herself in this outfit with the caption, ‘Mermaid 🍊🧡’. Doesn’t she look magical?

Rakul Preet Singh was also seen wearing a gorgeous light blue jumpsuit with an autumn leaves pattern on it. This halter jumpsuit from Āroka was paired with minimalistic gold earrings from I Blame Beads. She also wore red slippers to complete her look. She posted these pictures of herself on Instagram captioned, ‘Magic light magic moments ❤️❤️’. She looks exquisite, doesn’t she?

She was also seen wearing a yellow two-piece bikini with a gorgeous printed hat. She completed her look with dark black sunglasses and a watch. But, the best part of these pictures is her radiant smile, isn’t it? She is indeed, having the time of her life. She posted these pictures on her social media with the caption, ‘Chirpy and happy 💛💛💛’. Doesn’t she look brighter than the sun?

Rakul Preet Singh also wore a gorgeous printed swimsuit with blue denim shorts, white slip-on sandals, and a beautiful yellow hat. She also wore transparent sunglasses from The Tinted Story with this outfit. She recently posted pictures in this outfit while eating ice cream. The caption read, ‘Ice cream you scream 😜💙’. Isn’t her happiness seriously infectious?

What do you think about all of her vacation outfits from Maldives? Which one is your favorite? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

