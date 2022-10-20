Rakul Preet Singh's 2000 champagne rhinestones studded mini bag is the highlight of her Diwali party look

Taking the ensemble a notch higher, the Attack actress accessorised it with beautiful silver jhumkas, ditching the neckpiece. She was also seen wearing a couple of rings. Furthermore, for footwear, she went with golden heels.

Before Diwali on 24th October this year, the film fraternity is already seen celebrating the festival of lights. Our celebrities are seen attending different Diwali bashes almost every day. Rakul Preet Singh was seen making heads turn at actress Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. The Aiyaary star looked radiant in a yellow and orange tie-dye saree by designer Akanksha Gajria. She teamed up her saree with a silver blouse with sequin work.

She further carried a 2000 champagne rhinestone studded mini bag by Outhouse Jewellery. The handbag went well with her outfit of the night. Rakul Preet Singh left her tresses open and was seen in a brown shade of matt lipstick, along with silver eyeshadow.

The stunner is known to shell fashion goals from time to time with her sartorial choices. As we gear up to celebrate Diwali, get ready to take style cues from Rakul Preet Singh on how to break all the rules and knock it out of the park every single time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has the forthcoming Tamil drama Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 led by Kamal Haasan in the lineup.

In addition to this, she also has several Bollywood projects including Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, she was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurana's Doctor G.

