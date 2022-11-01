Rakul Preet Singh's 3 corset, backless style blouse looks that scream 'GO BOLD' this wedding season

Wedding season is around the corner and it is every girl's dream to look their best, be it at her own wedding or at BFFs'. However, the real struggle is to prepare for the wedding season or ceremonies before it hits it peak. Well, we've got you covered! This wedding season go bold and bright to make enough heads turn and no one but our celebrities will inspire you to pick the right outfit.

Today, we have shortlisted 3 stunning lehenga looks of Rakul Preet Singh that will inspire you to go bold and yet manage to pull off an elegant look. Corse-style blouses are legit a thing! A fashion trend that has everything you’re looking for. It's time for you to bring you’re A-game to the wedding.