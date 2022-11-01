Rakul Preet Singh's 3 corset, backless style blouse looks that scream 'GO BOLD' this wedding season
This wedding season go bold and bright to make enough heads turn and no one but Rakul Preet Singh's 3 stunning looks will inspire you to pick the right outfit.
Wedding season is around the corner and it is every girl's dream to look their best, be it at her own wedding or at BFFs'. However, the real struggle is to prepare for the wedding season or ceremonies before it hits it peak. Well, we've got you covered! This wedding season go bold and bright to make enough heads turn and no one but our celebrities will inspire you to pick the right outfit.
Today, we have shortlisted 3 stunning lehenga looks of Rakul Preet Singh that will inspire you to go bold and yet manage to pull off an elegant look. Corse-style blouses are legit a thing! A fashion trend that has everything you’re looking for. It's time for you to bring you’re A-game to the wedding.
Whether you’re the bride, sister or a friend of the bride, here’s your guide to dressing for weddings in 2022-23.
Rakul in Gopi Vaid co-ord set
For the Diwali party this year, Rakul wore a striking lehenga set that is perfect for someone who loves colours. Take cues from Rakul to off a multicoloured lehenga having gold embroidery with a backless matching printed blouse. The mirror and tassels at the back and front of the blouse gave a perfect bohemian touch to this stunning Gopi Vaid co-ord set. Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul capped her look with dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, pink eyeshadow and hair left in soft curls.
Rakul Singh in Manish Malhotra
Pastels and neutrals will always stay popular choices for the wedding season. If you’re still unsure, take cues from Rakul Preet Singh's metallic sequin lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The actress teamed it with a corset-style blouse and matching dupatta. A low bun and on-point makeup completed her look.
Rakul Preet Singh in Arpita Mehta
A clash of colours, different shades and textures make for a perfect multi-hued Indian outfit during weddings. Rakul's green garden print tiered skirt which she teamed with a mirror tassel blouse is goals. The corset-style blouse will serve you well for your BFF's destination wedding. The actress kept it as sassy as possible as she accessorised with statement earrings and glam makeup completed her look.
