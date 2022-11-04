Rakul Preet Singh's statement shell silver danglers are BOMB and worth Rs 4,400
Yet another ensemble that Rakul Preet Singh managed to steal the attention with was her green sharara attire which she wore with statement-making earrings.
Rakul Preet Singh, of late, has managed to turn heads with her traditional looks. She has an outfit for every mood and it's a matter of sartorial choice. Yet another ensemble that she managed to steal the attention with was her green sharara attire, an ideal pick for pre-wedding festivities.
The star has pulled off an elegant outfit with utmost ease and confidence but her statement dangler earrings have caught our eyes. Rakul has been making a case for modern silhouettes and accessories like a pro.
One can see in the photos, Rakul wore a green embroidered strap kurta teamed with a georgette sharara and a net dupatta featuring a drill border. She accessorised her look with shell silver plated danglers encrusted with diamonds by Ritika Sachdeva and it costs Rs 4,400. Matte finish makeup filled eyebrows with bronzer and dark-coloured lips completed her look. For hair, the Doctor G actress left it open in soft curls.
Rakul Preet Singh's statement-making earrings
The giant earrings are BOMB and a perfect pick to steal all the attention this wedding season.
Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra too was seen sporting the same danglers. Shilpa gave a sexy twist to her ethnic tie-dye saree look with a set of silver bangles and statement-making earrings.
Both Rakul and Shilpa are giving cues on how to increase the glam quotient in the best way possible.
