Rakul Preet Singh's statement shell silver danglers are BOMB and worth Rs 4,400

Rakul Preet Singh, of late, has managed to turn heads with her traditional looks. She has an outfit for every mood and it's a matter of sartorial choice. Yet another ensemble that she managed to steal the attention with was her green sharara attire, an ideal pick for pre-wedding festivities.

The star has pulled off an elegant outfit with utmost ease and confidence but her statement dangler earrings have caught our eyes. Rakul has been making a case for modern silhouettes and accessories like a pro.