Ram Charan goes the retro way at 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards; Sports Dolce & Gabbana suit worth Rs 4 Lacs

SS Rajamouli's RRR is expected to create new history at the 95th Academy Awards as Naatu Naatu is nominated for best original song. The pre-parties for the awards season have kicked off and are high in fashion. Yesterday, at Hollywood director JJ Abrams' party, Ram Charan sported another eye-grabbing look in Dolce & Gabbana.

Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Ram Charan wore a classic double-breasted stretch Sicilia-fit jacket. Close to Rs 4 Lakh, he teamed his jacket trousers that are tailored to a wide-leg silhouette. "We wanted to do a slightly different cut but wanted to also do a suit and what best than a double-breasted jacket & bell bottom pants - a very retro vibe going," says Ram Charan's stylist to Pinkvilla. The RRR actor's look was completed with patent leather Chelsea boots.

RC sported the same look at the 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards. He attended the awards event with his wife Upasana Konidela.

Ram Charan's 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards Look:



Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently did an interview with Entertainment Tonight Channel in the USA. During his conversation, Charan said, "Our composer MM Keeravani deserves the Oscar. It's long overdue that he gets an Oscar, after having been in the game for 27 years. We are here as a family and a support system for him."

"We have got enough from people in terms of love and appreciation for RRR's artistic merit. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment," he added.



ALSO READ: RRR actor Ram Charan confirms first-ever Hollywood project, announcement to be made soon