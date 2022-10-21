Ram Charan joins Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda's quirky fashion league; Ups his style game with florals

In the recent photo, Ram Charan has joined the quirky fashion league of Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda as he opted for a multicolored floral T-shirt. He wore it underneath a blue shirt and matching trousers. His look was accessorised with a pair of tinted sunglasses and a stylish wristwatch. His bearded avatar and pushed-back hair made him look even more appealing.

Ram Charan is in Japan at the moment to promote his magnum opus RRR along with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. The glimpses from the Acharya star's visit have surfaced on the internet, and they have been keeping the fashion police on their toes. One thing that pops out in all these pictures is Ram Charan's impeccable fashion sense and sassy style.

Floral shirts are extremely popular among the film industry actors these days, who are often seen shelling out fashion goals in different floral attires. Ram Charan has always been one of the most fashionable stars in Tollywood, and he continues to impress all with his sartorial choices.

RRR is set against the backdrop of the 1920s pre-independent era and talks about two revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by Jr. NTR. The period action drama journals the undocumented period from their lives when both went off the grid before fighting for the country.

Up next, Ram Charan will lead the political thriller tentatively titled RC15. Helmed by master craftsman S Shankar, the venture will see the protagonist in a double role as an officer and a student. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

