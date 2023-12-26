Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: BEST couple style statements of 2023

Power couples ruled the fashion scene in B-town in 2023, without a question. Through synchronized color schemes, monochrome clothing, and breathtaking Instagram postings, these powerful duos demonstrated their flawless taste.

As we observed these celebrity couples' fashion-forward selections, picture-perfect moments inundated our feeds. Bollywood's trendy couples left no stone untouched, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's sartorial achievements to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's stunning outings.

Whether they were matching in bright colors or going for traditional black and white, these couples demonstrated that fashion is a language they understand. So, let's have a look at a few statements.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the quintessential power couple in Bollywood, and their exquisite style never fails to take over the show. The duo chose to go all-black, and they nailed it! Ranveer wore a silk black shirt and matching slacks, oozing refinement and charm. His self-assurance and charm boosted his ensemble.

Deepika, on the contrary, looked stunning in a black midi gown with sensual cut-outs. The outfit highlighted her perfect body while exhibiting her natural elegance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Regarding Bollywood's power couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are unquestionably formidable. Their latest appearance this year at an occasion left everyone in awe of their effortlessly beautiful attire.

Ranbir Kapoor went for a calm and relaxed look, wearing a white shirt with trousers. He boosted his overall suit with an overlayed white jacket that provided a touch of refinement. Ranbir's simple yet fashionable style highlighted his attractiveness and appeal, making him the focus of interest.

While Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a beige coord set with a blazer-style jacket, her light-colored clothes suited her sparkling personality and exquisite features.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Whenever it boils down to making an impact at a major event, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have the skills to do it. Vijay Varma stole the stage with his elegant ensemble, which included a stunning vertical striped blazer set. The bright stripes gave his ensemble a hint of refinement and distinctiveness, helping him stand out from the throng.

Tamannaah Bhatia, his lady love, looked angelic in a translucent white gown that emanated elegance and grace. The long sleeves and collar provided a touch of royalty to her look, while the transparent fabric highlighted her immaculate sense of style.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

This year, the King of Tinseltown and his wife visited Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Shah Rukh Khan looked as dapper as ever in a black Pathani kurta and matching wide-leg pajamas, with black formal shoes.

Meanwhile, the diva dressed down in a pastel-colored metallic suit with silver embroidery, a floor-length wide-leg salwar, and a matching embroidered dupatta.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput constantly manage to impress us with their classic flair. Their Diwali 2023 ensemble was the height of elegance and charm, demonstrating their appreciation for traditional dress. Shahid Kapoor looked stunning in a black kurta with beautiful white threadwork embroidery. His outfit's attention to detail and craftsmanship genuinely represented his refined taste and flair.

Mira Rajput, on the contrary side, looked lovely in a lehenga ensemble. She wore a chevron-patterned dupatta that matched her entire outfit well.

