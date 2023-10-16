Rani Mukerji channels her inner Tina in gorgeous black and white saree showcasing the magic of monotone

The fabulous and glamorous world of Bollywood is full of entertainment and fashionable divas. Amongst these actresses, one of the most iconic names that tops every list is Rani Mukerji. The iconic Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress, known for her incredible talent and timeless beauty, always goes above and beyond to serve us the most fierce fashion-forward ensembles. The Bunty and Babli 2 actress recently graced a special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in a captivating black and white saree that left us hoping and begging for more.

So, why don’t we delve into the exquisite details of her outfit, which serves as a testament to the enduring charm of monotone fashion? Let’s take a closer look at how the talented diva flawlessly embodied elegance and style in her choice of attire.

Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous in a fabulous black and white saree

The incredible Hichki actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous and pristine white saree with black lace at the edges. She tied the semi-sheer saree with sequin work to perfection with well-formed pleats, and the pallu was extended and flung over her shoulder like a boss, doesn’t she look amazing? This ended up giving the drape a rather elegant defined look. Furthermore, the fabulous Mardaani actress further chose to pair the saree with a black sleeveless, halter-neck blouse which was laden with shimmery sequins. The blouse also featured a deep U-shape and a plunging neckline which added to the ensemble’s overall allure. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress chose to complete her ethnic and elegant ensemble with black heels that gave a harmonious look to the outfit. The iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress chose to accessorize her outfit with a minimalistic touch. The Chalte Chalte actress chose to add matching white tassel earrings and a delicate matching ring for the same. While these added to her ensemble, they didn’t end up stealing the focus from the monotone marvel, so that it gets the attention that it deserves. We’re absolutely obsessed with this one, aren’t you?

Lastly, let’s talk about the exceptional Talaash: The Answer Lies Within actress’ hair and makeup game, which was of course, also on fleek. The talented Hum Tum actress chose to leave her hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look that framed her face to pure perfection. On the other hand, the Dil Bole Hadippa! actress’ oh-so-gorgeous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and brown lipstick, elevated her ensemble and legit won over our hearts.

So, what are your thoughts on the Paheli actress’s outfit? Would you like to recreate it? We’d love to hear your thoughts; share away in the comments section below.

