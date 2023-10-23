Rani Mukerji is 'draped in gold, drenched in beauty' as she dons organza saree styled with strappy blouse

Rani Mukerji, Bollywood's original diva, has always been a trailblazer, not just with her acting abilities but also with her excellent dress sense. Even today, she is a style icon, effortlessly showcasing her sense of style in both Western and traditional clothes. Rani's intuitive sense of style allows her to master any look, whether it's a fashionable Western dress or a beautiful traditional attire. Her dress sense has always been impeccable, perfectly encapsulating the aura of glamor and refinement.

With the ongoing Navratri celebrations, Bollywood divas have impressed all by showcasing their traditional best avatars. Rani Mukerji, an expert at pulling off the saree look, oozed grace and elegance, turning attention with her gorgeous saree costumes. Rani, who understands how to make a statement, emphasized her lovely features and boosted innate appeal with her latest look.

Rani Mukerji’s glittery golden organza saree

Rani Mukerji wore a mesmerizing dark golden-colored saree for her next fashion excursion, and she certainly stole the show. The saree, which was composed of sheer and stiff fabric, enveloped Rani's form well, giving a touch of appeal to her entire look. The sequined border gave a touch of glitz, catching the light and dazzling her every step. But it was the gorgeous scallop-shaped embroidered accents, fashioned with golden thread, that really made this saree stand out. These elaborate decorations provided a sense of beauty and class to Rani's attire, making it really memorable. Rani Mukerji's exquisite fashion selections continue to raise the standard, motivating fashion aficionados to explore new and eye-catching saree patterns.

Rani Mukerji's saree game was on point, as she expertly pleated the folds to create a gorgeous shape. The pallu, delicately draped, lay on her shoulder, providing an exquisite touch to her attire. Rani accessorized her saree with a stunning golden bustier. The bustier had a sweetheart neckline, which accentuated her décolletage and added a touch of appeal. The golden bustier, which hung gently on spaghetti straps, nicely emphasized Rani's shape, giving her a sophisticated and modern image. Rani Mukerji's exquisite sense of style continues to encourage fashion fans to experiment with novel and trendy combos.

Accessories, hair and makeup

Rani Mukerji understands how to make a statement with her accessories. She chose large kundan earrings that stole the show, adding a sense of royal majesty. The teardrop-shaped pearl affixed to the end of these sparkling earrings added a sense of refinement to her entire outfit. But it did not end there. Rani's hands were completely encrusted with gold bangles, which jingled with every movement. Her saree attire was nicely complemented by the gold bangles, which offered a sense of heritage and glamor.

Rani Mukerji's hair and cosmetics complimented her gorgeous appearance flawlessly. She chose a crisp, straight hairstyle that perfectly complemented the rigidity of her organza saree. Her whole attractiveness was enhanced by her sleek and polished appearance. Moving on to her makeup, Rani went for a traditional Indian style with a sindoor and a green bindi, which added to her traditional charm. Her brows were nicely done up, framing her face properly. A pink and maroon eyeshadow combination was used to highlight her mesmerizing eyes, and a tiny stroke of eyeliner was used to give definition. Her face was glowed with a sparkly highlighter, and her lips were decorated with a dramatic matte red lipstick. Rani's amazing hair and makeup are credited to the talented Namrata Soni, who truly brought out her natural beauty.

The actress provided a tutorial on elegance in a world where elegance meets tradition. What are your thoughts on this look of Rani Mukerji? Let us know in the comments section below.

