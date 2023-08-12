Rani Mukerji's black saree look is pure fire, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's magic meets sultry winged eyeliner

Recently, Rani Mukerji left everyone in awe with a western beige pantsuit look at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. By adopting a chic and contemporary look that fits perfectly with the current fashion landscape, Rani also flaunted a confident demeanor. In addition to showcasing this sartorial development, Rani Mukerji enthralled with a classic but contemporary appearance in a Sabyasachi saree. We love how she expertly combined modern edginess with traditional richness. The elaborately crafted saree displaying Sabyasachi's enduring artistry was embellished, embroidered and delicate too. Let's look more closely at Rani's Sabyasachi moment.

Rani Mukerji's Enchanting Black Saree by Sabyasachi

The epitome of elegance and glamor, Rani Mukerji, graced the event draped in a gorgeous black saree created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This saree, made of georgette fabric, had a refined appearance. The borders, which were embellished with glossy black sequins, gave the outfit some glitz. Long bundles of bugle beads were painstakingly affixed to the border to produce a mesmerizing and fluid look, emphasizing the elegance of the pallu. The pleated portion of the saree was embellished with intricate vine embroidery and stars, which gave it a whimsical feel. A stunning visual effect was produced by the sparkly fringes that decorated the saree's lower half. This gorgeous masterpiece was handled by Rani Mukerji with ease.

Rani Mukerji's Glamorous Make-Up and Hairstyle Steal the Spotlight

Namrata Soni's skilled hands nicely matched Rani Mukerji's enticing appearance in the black Sabyasachi saree. Rani's inherent beauty was enhanced by Namrata's deft touch, which highlighted her features with a thick winged eyeliner that perfectly matched her well-groomed eyebrows. Bold red lipstick was a fantastic match for the all-black look because red never fails to go perfectly with this classic shade. Rani's sophisticated ponytail drew attention to her stunning six-layered pearl necklace, which gave the outfit an extra sense of refinement. The winged eyeliner, which gave Rani's mesmerizing appearance a dash of drama and intrigue, certainly stole the show despite the perfect style.

