Rani Mukerji's high fashion extravaganza is a pricey ensemble that steals the show; Get details

Rani Mukerji has shown a significant change in her sense of style from the 1990s to the present. She frequently wore traditional clothing throughout the 1990s, appreciating the vivid hues and elaborate patterns of Indian ethnic wear. As time went on, Rani began to experiment with the current style, adding chic shapes and contemporary looks to her collection. She now deftly blends traditional elegance with a dash of glitter, choosing sleek and sophisticated attire that accentuates her great sense of taste. Rani Mukerji's career in fashion is a great testament to her adaptability and versatility, which helped her become a fashion star of her time.

Rani Mukerji's sense of style has undergone a full transformation, and her most recent appearance in a beige pantsuit stunned the internet. She deviated from her usual selections and oozed refinement and confidence in this contemporary outfit, demonstrating that she is a force to be reckoned with, in the realm of style. Let’s decode her style.

Rani Mukerji's evolving sense of style

The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress attracted attention with her daring choice of clothing, choosing a beige pantsuit by ME+EM that radiated class and refinement. The vertical lines of the suit gave it a sense of sexiness, and the lapel neck, although appearing to abbreviate her upper torso, gave the outfit a distinctive twist. The wide-legged bottom trousers added some flair and mobility.

The expensive black silk shirt by Payal Khandelwal which comes at a whopping cost of Rs 63,875, was worn with the outfit by Rani. The actress looked lovely and strong wearing these two high-end outfits together, making a lasting impact on fashion aficionados everywhere.

How Mukerji did her hair, makeup, and accessories?

Rani Mukerji easily displayed her great sense of style with an understated yet beautiful appearance. Although she didn't wear much makeup, her nicely contoured cheekbones gave her face a touch of beauty and definition. Her hair's free-flowing waves gave her a carefree air of grace. She wore cat-eye sunglasses that projected confidence and added a touch of intrigue and luxury. Her neck was simply adorned with a thin necklace, which had a subdued appeal. Rani chose a pair of Gucci shoes to complete the look, which matched her fashionable attire flawlessly. Mukerji yet again established her place as a fashion star with her perfectly put-together ensemble, deftly fusing simplicity and advancement.

