Rani Mukerji’s ‘Maa’ saree from Masaba is an ode to her role as Mrs Chatterjee; Here’s how much it costs

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, in which she plays the role of a mother Debika Chatterjee, who fights the system after her kids are taken from her by child protective services in Norway. The actress has been promoting the movie in full swing, and has been slaying her looks in some stunning sarees from Masaba Gupta's eponymous label House of Masaba. Recently, she was seen arriving for the promotions of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in a beautiful black saree from Masaba, which had ‘Maa’ written over it. The actress made quite a statement with the gorgeous saree. If you loved it as much as we did, scroll down to find out about its details, cost and more!

Rani Mukerji in ‘Maa’ Sportee Saree from House Of Masaba

Rani looked absolutely stunning in a black saree from House Of Masaba, that seeks inspiration from her character as Mrs Chatterjee, in her upcoming film. The black Chanderi Mul and raw silk saree features white stripe along the borders, with ‘Maa’ printed in Devanagari script on the pallu, which also has white tassel embroidery detailing. The ‘Maa’ Sportee Saree is available on House Of Masaba’s website, and it costs Rs 17,000. Sharing details about the saree, Masaba Gupta wrote on Instagram, “माँ The most powerful word to exist. Rani Mukerji in The ‘Maa’ Sportee Saree is an ode to her latest outing as Mrs.Chatterjee, a woman who fought a nation for her children. Inspired by a true story.”

Rani paired the black saree with a statement blouse which features a strappy halter neck, with another layer of full-sleeved ‘arm warmer’ covering her shoulders. The actress kept her accessories minimal, and wore oxidized earrings, a ring, and a black bindi. She left her hair open, and her glam was on point! Check out the pictures below.

What did you think about Rani Mukerji’s look? Doesn’t she look gorgeous? Let us know in the comments below!

