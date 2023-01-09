Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a Joslin Studio dress prove the monochrome trend has their hearts

Do you know the cost of Deepika Padukone's white midi dress? Check out this edit for all its details and for styling tips on how to twin with your man.

Written by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Jan 09, 2023
Fashion trends have popped up again and our thoughts about the dress aren't affected. We recently got a complete picture of what's comfortable and best in one swoop for a travel look. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town from a vacation where they recently ringed in the former's birthday on the 5th. Their airport looks really said 'twinning and cool', when does it not, though? If your shopping mode is full-on now, here's a peak perfection tease of what indicates an ultimate look for every occasion.

 

As an avid observer of all new things on the celebrity style block, many reports prove this dress opted by the Pathaan actress is from Joslin Studio. A shopping success is what we define it, as is always the case with DP, don't you think? The style setter donned a  midi dress curated from organic cotton. Her Rs. 30,100.00 monotone white midi number followed the trapeze style and was honed around a strong set of features from the V neck with button loop to pleat detail which was similarly seen on elbows and hips. 

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone serve twinning couple style goals in white and black 

 

There were also gathering details seen at the yoke seam. With many buttons and two bishop sleeves, her lightweight dress was styled with a black pair of ankle-tie-up and flat footwear and oversized sunnies. That's a stylish show of monochrome trend displayed twice in the same week by the couple. Have you not seen their sporty and bundled-up jet-set look? The 37-year-old rocked a sleek, low bun to seal up her look here. 

 

Ranveer and Deepika sport chic outfits

The 83 actor was well in an easy, all-dapper zone with his denim shorts which featured ripped hems and Ranveer teamed it up with a basic crew neck and a short-sleeved white t-shirt. Along with his simple outfit inspiration, he showed befitting accessories that were a baseball cap, rectangle-framed sunglasses, and shoes, all black and impressive. 

 

Ranveer and Deepika ace monochrome style

