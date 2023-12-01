Ranveer Singh elevates men's fashion in a daring Anamika Khanna floral fishnet embroidered blazer and pants

At the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Bollywood luminary Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight with a dazzling all-white ensemble designed by the renowned Anamika Khanna. Amidst a star-studded event that premiered Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy film HWJN, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star’s fashion statement emerged as a beacon of style. This avant-garde choice that challenges the conventions of formal wear won over our hearts with its unique design, don’t you totally agree?

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Ranveer Singh’s incomparable all-white outfit to understand how he was able to shatter gender norms with his classy outfit.

Ranveer Singh looked like a knight in white in the glorious ensemble

The Red Sea Film Festival, inaugurated on November 30, marked its commencement with the world premiere of Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy masterpiece, HWJN. The festival witnessed a convergence of global celebrities, including Hollywood A-listers like Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Johnny Depp, and Bollywood’s very own Ranveer Singh. However, it was the Padmaavat actor's distinct all-white outfit that not only caught the eye but also sparked a fashion discourse. Let’s unravel the intricacies of this sartorial masterpiece that graced the festival. The classy Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor, a veritable icon in the Indian film industry, emerged at the festival like a vision in white. This literally left us gushing and swooning!

The Bajirao Mastani actor's attire, a carefully curated pantsuit by the esteemed Anamika Khanna, spoke volumes about his commitment to pushing fashion boundaries. The ensemble featured a meticulously embroidered full-sleeved blazer, adorned with delicate white floral fishnet patterns. Crisp lapels and white buttons added a touch of formality, while the wide-legged matching pants provided a perfect balance, showcasing Singh’s innate sense of style. To complement the ensemble, the talented actor selected glossy white formal shoes with block heels from the well-celebrated brand Copper Mallet. This choice not only added a layer of sophistication but also underlined Singh’s attention to detail in every aspect of his attire.

Ranveer Singh elevated his all-white look with just the right accessories

The Simmba actor further elevated his look with carefully chosen accessories—a Franck Muller wristwatch, brown semi-tinted Zegna shades with a sleek silver frame, and a stunning silver chain from Tiffany and Co. These additions not only accessorized the outfit but also exemplified Singh’s ability to seamlessly blend luxury with contemporary style. Beyond being a mere fashion statement, the Gully Boy actor’s ensemble at the Red Sea Film Festival served as a proclamation—a rejection of conventional norms in favor of a more avant-garde and experimental approach. Anamika Khanna’s design not only showcased traditional formal wear elements but also seamlessly integrated modern and intricate detailing, setting a new standard for men’s fashion, don’t you agree?

As we applaud this iconic look, it is undeniable that Ranveer Singh continues to redefine the boundaries of Bollywood fashion, leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion scene. But, what did you think of his classy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to your next celebration? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

