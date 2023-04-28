Ranveer Singh in a Gaurav Gupta suit is handsome alert with more power from Tiffany & Co jewels

Who wants to wear white this season? Ranveer Singh is surely on the list. We may have hit another suit jackpot. We are here to play teacher for you every day and no chapter should be left un-studied. What do you say? Gaze into his look and the next minute you will talk about royalty. It is sad that the only music our ears hear the loudest is that of how to wear basic tees and denim in Spring. There are more dos the memo may look good with and let us tell you how seasonless a suit is.

It’s functionality is a feat and you can wear it all year round. That is an explosion of sartorial bonus, don't you feel so? And, if your mind is too aligned with androgynous fashion, we have tips for starters and until the point of conclusion to give. Some of us style our suits over bottoms of all types - trousers, skirts and shorts. We've gradually done our bit of distance learning on how to wear suits informally, colourfully and all cooly.

Ranveer Singh makes a powerful statement in an all-white outfit

With Ranveer, it is always maximalism at its finest and as he headed to the launch of a store in a country away from home, he looked dapper in a custom white co-ordinated pantsuit designed by Gaurav Gupta. Our eyes are no strangers to the looks and work of both the Bollywood actor and the Haute couture specialist.

And, just like that, another bomb got dropped. The Cirkus actor's monotone outfit featured a blazer with peak lapels, structured shoulder and a pocket. Swooning a little too much over Ranveer's look because why not? The actor makes his suit sans shirt look effortless and has served it oh so confidently!

With that being said, Ranveer’s style is never centered on a single colour or print theme. We have to admit, sometimes quite perplexing. His sartorial explorations in the past bore a flamboyant set of suits and our fascination with him and his outfits has grown a pitch higher with this new look. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor is a total suit person but also an accessory aficionado who often proved pearls, sunglasses, bucket hats, gold necklaces and more are all the show-makers.

You better get ready to read about the extravagance of his Tiffany & Co. accessories. Ranveer wore expensive brooches which entailed the designs made by the famous French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger. It is time for you to become best friends with diamonds again. His brooches had two birds on rocks, decorated with diamonds, platinum, gold and gemstones.

Ranveer wore similar patterned rings, a chain-link necklace, studded earrings and handcuff accessory, too. For once, we know for real, it is officially the season to put all your sunnies to work.

