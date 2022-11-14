Ranveer Singh in Sabyasachi outfits is a style blessing for the wedding season

We smell royalty and a mixed sense of chic. While it's well-past the time to discuss solely about fall essentials because there seems to be an increased focus on outfits that are suitable for weddings and parties of many kinds. The list will be big in no time and our needs to get some elevated pieces won't rest that easy. So, what's your next plan of action? Ranveer Singh's recent looks are all the merry stories from Morocco and you won't be disappointed referencing these. Show some love to fashion and deck up as the unafraid style-experimenter.

Ranveer was on an International land recently and the reason is known. Of the many hats he owns, wears and appreciates, the latest was the Marrakech’s Etoile d’Or trophy he bagged. He who made the hearts of the audience get pumped up on the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival with his rap performance, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was absolutely the light and someone so happy. What is that we've noticed all this while? All of those checks made under his fashion background is proof that he can serve a complete fashion-moment in any ensemble.

We adore all the style formulas that these outfits talk about and with great looks, comes a fashion stylist who works her skill and passion so impressively. Take a look through Eka Lakhani and Ranveer Singh's another sartorial story.

Check out 4 of Ranveer Singh's fashionable looks in Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles

Floral and sequins. Are we in love? Always. If you know, you know. Be it any time of the day or night, go with this sparkly style. The star rocked an outfit picked from the fashion designer's Couture 2022 edit which included a long-sleeved and knee-length bandhgala with embroidered and sequined vintage floral patterns on it. Teamed with maroon silk pants, he also wore mojaris that were all the gem to look at with the same floral power. Ranveer's ethnic look was accessorised with tinted sunnies, mini earrings, and Franck Muller Geneve's watch.

When Sabyasachi said "Namaste New York". The 160 Christopher Street gets to witness the renowned designer's creations up, close and personal for years to come. The most recent of his 2022 edit consists of an animal-printed shirt tucked with black trousers. A look at the wild side was a definition of regal affair with a belt and crossbody bag which had his signature Bengal tiger gold-hued logo. For wedding parties, brunches? You name it, wear it. Give it an amp up of a suave look with shimmery striped shoes, sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, a watch, and earrings.

Floral and magnifique! We can only think of two words: Majestic and marvelous. And, also beach wedding pre or post parties. Be a Ranveer, take prints and colours to the party. He nailed his OOTD in a printed shirt clubbed with plain trousers, sunnies, a chain, earring studs, and mojaris.

Why can't we decide on a single favourite outfit? Ranveer makes taking sartorial decisions difficult again because this is just too brilliant! Another from the designer's edit for the New York based store, the 83 actor looked debonair in an embroidered and heavily-patterned jacket that held structured pads and mini tasseled plus sequin hems. He wore it with black straight-fit trousers and was the one to stare at with gold metallic shoes. Sunnies, earrings and rings are on repeatedly-accepted rounds. Totally swiping right on this one!