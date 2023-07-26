Ranveer Singh looks like a modern-day Victorian prince in unbuttoned shirt, striped trousers with accessories

Ranveer Singh, the enigmatic Bollywood actor, is renowned for his flamboyant style and unparalleled fashion choices. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor is also known for his ability to basically carry anything with poise, confidence, and pizzazz. It’s his unique blend of energy and his charming personality that adds an extra layer of awesomeness to his outfits. On top of it all, it’s just so hard not to fall for this Dil Dhadakne Do actor’s super cute smile. He recently wore an outfit that effortlessly blended modern trends with classic elements while drawing inspiration from various eras.

So, why don’t we delve into this recent look that he wore for his upcoming movie’s promotions and channeled the essence of a Victorian prince while donning a white shirt, black trousers, a plethora of accessories, and course, his perfect smile? Let’s dive right in.

Ranveer Singh looked super handsome in a black-and-white outfit

Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices often push boundaries, and his recent outfit which had a modern-day Victorian prince’s aesthetic was no different. This look stands out as an exemplary fusion of sophistication and boldness. To achieve this enchanting style, he opted for a white unbuttoned shirt from Yves Saint Laurent that evoked a sense of effortless allure while retaining an air of aristocracy. The unbuttoned shirt trend, although contemporary, seamlessly integrates with the essence of Victorian fashion, which was characterized by opulence and regal aesthetics. Complementing his unbuttoned shirt, Ranveer Singh effortlessly paired it with black trousers with subtle white stripes from Celine, a classic element of the Victorian era. Stripes have been a fashion staple for centuries, representing refinement and elegance. The choice of striped trousers adds a touch of formality to the ensemble, echoing the Victorian aristocrats’ preference for polished appearances.

He completed his classy outfit with white formal shoes from Copper Mallet. On top of this, Ranveer’s attention to detail is evident in his choice of accessories, elevating his modern-day Victorian prince look to new heights. The actor effortlessly adorns a variety of accessories that hark back to the Victorian era while simultaneously adding a contemporary twist including white bold sunglasses from Kuboraum, a classic white watch from Frank Muller Geneve’s collection, and a bracelet, a ring, simple diamond stud earrings, and a necklace from Reliance Brands and Tiffany and Co. Doesn’t he look simply magnificent?

What truly sets Ranveer Singh apart is his unwavering confidence in carrying even the most daring fashion choices. Whether it’s the unbuttoned shirts, striped trousers, or an array of accessories, his self-assured demeanor amplifies the charm of his outfit. It’s this boldness too that inspires countless fashion enthusiasts to experiment with their style and embrace their individuality. As the world watches with bated breath, Ranveer Singh proves time and again that true style knows no limits.

So, what did you think of his outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Move over Barbie, make way for Kiara Advani as she brings back pink bling magic in Falguni Shane Peacock