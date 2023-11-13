Ranveer Singh serves panache in Sabyasachi’s black velvet Jodhpuri suit with statement accessories

In the dazzling realm of Bollywood fashion, Ranveer Singh has once again proven his mastery in the sartorial fashion arts. Recently gracing the festivities of Diwali, the versatile Don 3 actor donned an alluring black velvet Jodhpuri suit designed by the renowned fashion maven, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. As the talented Singham Again actor stepped into the spotlight, he effortlessly blended sophistication with charisma, showcasing an ensemble that not only captured attention but set a new benchmark for style. We’re still gasping and gushing!

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the details of Ranveer Singh's striking formal attire that seamlessly strikes the balance between contemporary chic and timeless elegance? Are you ready? Come on, let’s just dive right in.

Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a stylish black velvet suit

Striking the perfect balance between formal and casual is this semi-structured black bandhgala velvet blazer with black buttons that fit the talented Cirkus actor like a charm. The full-sleeved jacket also has two pockets in the front that make it incredibly convenient and effortlessly stylish. The fabulous Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor further chose to pair this exquisite blazer with matching black velvet ankle-length pants which have a straight fit and complete the dynamic Bajirao Mastani actor’s formal ensemble with sheer perfection. The ensemble helps him show off his well-toned body while making us fall more and more in love with him, with every pose. No wonder these pictures ended up setting the internet ablaze!

The classy Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor also chose to complete his formal all-black ensemble with opulent glossy black formal shoes with block heels, from none other than the well-celebrated brand, Yves Saint Laurent. But that’s not all, the Padmaavat actor also chose to add some much-needed glam to his ensemble with a matching wristwatch from none other than Franck Muller India, spectacular black dark-tinted shades with a metallic frame, from Kuboraum, and gorgeous diamond stud earrings and a bracelet from Tiffany and Co. They add the much-needed tinge of bling to her outfit. We’re obsessed with the talented actor’s accessories.

Ranveer Singh’s suave hair game was also visibly on point

Let’s talk about the talented Dil Dhadakne Do actor’s hair game now. After all, he’s always on point with the same. For this classy look, he chose to comb his hair back into a slick and stylish back-combed look which gave his ensemble a suave appeal, with a well-shaped and set moustache that rests perfectly on his face along with a well-trimmed beard that elevates his ensemble beyond comparison. In the grand tapestry of celebrity fashion, Singh’s Diwali celebration ensemble stands as a testament to his innate style prowess. Sabyasachi’s black velvet Jodhpuri suit served as the canvas for a masterpiece, where the talented actor painted a portrait of elegance, innovation, and sheer panache. From the meticulously crafted blazer to the ankle-length pants, every element of his attire spoke volumes about the actor’s keen fashion sensibilities.

Moreover, the carefully chosen accessories, including Yves Saint Laurent shoes and Franck Muller wristwatch, added a touch of opulence that elevated the ensemble to an extraordinary level. His commitment to perfection extended even to his grooming. In essence, Ranveer Singh’s Diwali look not only celebrated the festival of lights but also illuminated the corridors of high fashion, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of Bollywood style, don’t you agree? Did you love the actor’s classy formal look? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

