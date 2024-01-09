Ranveer Singh sets the bar high for groom styling with his black traditional wear and luxurious accessories

Ranveer Singh recently shared some amazing photos on Instagram, and he's absolutely slaying it once more. We are completely impressed by his usual choice of black attire. And this guy's fashion sense is anything but ordinary. He has a unique and extravagant style that has become his trademark.

Ranveer Singh definitely knows how to steal the spotlight on the red carpet, whether he's rocking a skirt or an all-black outfit. If you're in need of some serious men's fashion inspiration, just scroll down and check out the incredible style of the actor from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Ranveer Singh’s traditional look in a black outfit

Ranveer Singh really upped his game with his stylish black sherwani. The Cirkus star looked absolutely regal in his traditional attire, complete with a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and shoulder pads. And let's not forget about the stunning knee-length sherwani, adorned with intricate bugle bead and sequin floral embroidery.

Gaurav Gupta's creation exudes luxury with its A-line silhouette and lavish velvet fabric. To complete the ensemble, Ranveer paired it with straight pants.

Ranveer Singh’s luxurious accessory styling

The 83 star's accessory game is just as unique as his wardrobe. To add a touch of style, he rocked a cool pair of Tom Ford sunglasses with brown lenses and silver temple accents. And when it came to his ears, he opted for some dazzling Louis Vuitton studs that really made a statement.

Now let's look at his wrist. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor boosted his look with a sleek black timepiece from Franck Muller. Timekeeping has never been more appealing. Finally, he completed his ensemble with a pair of black Yves Saint Laurent shoes. These shoes had a pointed toe and some glossy finished detailing, which added an aura of elegance to his attire.

More about Ranveer Singh’s look

The Gully Boy fame's amazing hairdo complimented his attire wonderfully. He chose a pushed-back fringe-up hairstyle with a side parting for this look. It is elegant, sleek, and just the perfect bit of edgy. His hairstyle was done by hairdresser Aalim Hakim.

Take a peek at the touch-up makeup that boosted the Simmba star’s style game. Makeup artist Mahadev Naik used his magic to make Ranveer appear even more appealing.

Kudos to the brilliant stylist Eka Lakhani for creating this jaw-dropping look for the Padmaavat actor. She understands how to bring out the best in Ranveer! And Bharat Rawail, the excellent photographer who caught those too-hot-to-handle photos of him.

The Befikre star never ceases to wow us with his distinct but fashionable looks, and this one is certainly no different. Everything about his outfit, accessories, hairdo, and makeup is flawless. But, hey, we'd like to hear what YOU think! Did you like this style? Were you left baffled or craving for more? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

