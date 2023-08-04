Ranveer Singh's Victorian-inspired fashion choices are giving us serious Bridgerton vibes

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, few celebrities have managed to make a mark as distinct and daring as Ranveer Singh. Known for his bold and eclectic fashion statements, the Bollywood superstar has recently been drawing inspiration from the Victorian era. He has been creating a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary styles. With every appearance, he has been reminding us of the captivating fashion of the beloved TV series Bridgerton, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right into the world of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actors’ recent outfits and have a closer look at all the Victorian elements in them.

5 times Ranveer Singh brought back Victorian fashion with his outfits

The Dashing dandy look:

Embracing the essence of the Victorian era’s dandy fashion, the Gully Boy actor has been spotted donning well-tailored blazers with pants that have stripes, intricate embroidery, and brocade patterns. This is usually paired with high-collared shirts which are buttoned to the top. Another facet of these looks is wearing necklaces with closed collars. These ensembles exude a sense of old-world charm that is truly timeless. The basic color palettes and ornate details showcase his unapologetic and unique sense of style.

The regal elegance:

Taking cues from the grandeur and elegance of Bridgerton’s aristocracy, the Bajirao Mastani actor’s formal wear choices include regal velvet blazers, basic fitted shirts, and polished dress shoes. With an eye for detail, he incorporates ruffled cravats, adding a touch of vintage sophistication to his outfits. This refined look captures the essence of Victorian nobility while redefining modern-day red-carpet fashion.

The flamboyant fabrics:

Singh’s fashion experimentation doesn’t shy away from bold fabrics that were popular during the Victorian era. From soft velvets to intricate jacquards, his outfits stand out with their intricate texture and opulence. Combined with well-tailored silhouettes, these fabrics lend an air of grandeur to his overall appearance. Just like this outfit where he chose to wear striped pants with wide legs and a white Victorian-style shirt with a front tie-up.

The accessory extravaganza:

No Victorian-inspired look is complete without accessories, and Singh knows it well. He effortlessly incorporates statement pieces like regal watches, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and sunglasses into his attire, adding an extra layer of authenticity to his style. These accessories not only complement his outfits but also serve as a tribute to the Victorian era’s attention to detail and lavishness. Just like he did in this outfit in which he wore a white shirt with balloon sleeves with a deep-v-cut neck cut and a subtle mandarin collar. He paired it with high-waisted pants for a classic effect.

The subtle hints of elegance:

The Cirkus actor has recently been adding a lot of subtle Victorian elements to his outfits, as a gorgeous nod to the past as well as the present of the fashion world. He opts for stylish outfits while reviving the timeless classics which is seriously commendable. Just like he did with this outfit where he wore a white t-shirt with a subtle cowl-neck effect with a straight-cut sleeveless effect, this was paired with classic white pants with clean cuts and a formal blazer with great tailoring.

The Lootera actor’s recent fashion choices have breathed new life into Victorian styles, inviting a sense of nostalgia and fascination. His fearless approach to fashion, akin to the bold characters in Bridgerton, has set him apart as a true trendsetter. Each time he graces the public eye, he reminds us of the glorious past while reshaping the contemporary fashion landscape. As Singh continues to revive Victorian styles with his unique charisma, we eagerly await the next sartorial delight he has in store for us. So, what did you think of this style update? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

