Rasha Thadani makes Gen-Z fashion her playground, pulls off 2 corset looks like a pro

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is making news for her debut film, Azaad. With the release of her film, her fashion choices are also becoming the talk of the town. Gen-Z has been drooling over her casual fits and her style is definitely worth taking notes from. In her latest Instagram post, you can see the actor flaunting a corset top with baggy pants. Let’s break down her style.

1. Pink corset top

Serving trendy style, Rasha Thadani is giving some wardrobe goals with her newest fit. Playing around with the right color palette, she picked a rose pink corset as her top. Featuring a body-hugging tube fit, her top also comes with a playful tie. If you are a social butterfly always fluttering from one place to the next, you should definitely consider adding this top to your closet for your next hangout.

Rasha chose a fit and baggy approach to style her outfit. Going perfecting well with her pink top, she chose beige colored pants for bottoms. The mid-rise pants featured a wide-leg fit giving it just the right flare to complement the style of the top. Adding a posh touch, she chose to complete her look with a pair of strappy stilettos in hot pink.

2. Metallic monotone corset look

Thadani seems to have found her vibe with corset looks. Looking absolutely chic, it rained silver when she fashioned a metallic monotone co-ord set look. She wore a corset top that featured a peplum fit and a reverse V-neck. The actor paired it with wide-legged pants in the same shade. She finished her look with a pair of transparent and high-heeled stilettos.

Let’s talk about Rasha’s jewelry for the looks. The actor took a minimal approach. For the pink corset, she popped on a simple pair of twisted danglers and completed her fit with beaded and braided stacked bracelets. As for her metallic co-ord set, she continued to dazzle with studded jewelry. With some stone-studded hoops and rings, she added a tennis bracelet for that extra charm.

As for her makeup, she chose to go for a nude base and eyeliner with a touch of mascara. Finishing her look, she added a bit of blush to her cheeks, and matching the same shade, she glossed her lips with pink lip gloss for one look and a peachy one for the metallic look. Rasha completed both her looks with her hair untied. Flaunting waves and side partitions in one, she styled her hair with a middle partition and had it fall straight over her shoulders.

Rasha has been serving bold looks over and over with her promotion fits. Her Instagram is proof that when it comes to slaying Gen-Z fashion, she is also a name to be remembered.

What do you think about her casual fashion game? Let us know in the comments below.