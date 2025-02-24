Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon choose affordable fashion with fits under Rs 10K as they serve mother-daughter goals
Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon often step out in stylish fits. Snapped at the airport, the mother-daughter duo flaunted budget outfits worth Rs 4.5K and Rs 5.9K.
Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon always step out in style and definitely know how to turn heads. All set to be the coolest mother-daughter duo in town, the two serve some major fashion goals for their fans. Recently, snapped at the airport on their way to Mahakumbh, the divas flaunted budget fits. Let’s break down their looks.
Both of them chose simple looks apt for their travel. Raveena looked fabulous in a matching co-ord set and carried a big purse, while Rasha dolled up in a pretty kurta set and walked with her cabin bag.
The Sandwich actor flaunted a bright yellow co-ord set from Chakkraa. With a price tag of Rs. 5,950, the outfit featured floral motifs all over. The top was designed with a flowy silhouette and wide sleeves.
The pants featured a slimmer fit and mirrored the style of the top. She chose to style it with a pair of strappy metallic slip-ons. Carrying a black tote, she flaunted her natural locks and completed her look with black tinted sunglasses.
Rasha styled her look with a beautiful Chikankari kurta and palazzo pants from House of Chikankari. The yellow kurta featured cropped sleeve styling and a longline midi fit. It came with a budget price tag of Rs. 2,350.
The Azaad actor matched this top with white palazzo pants from the same brand. The bottoms cost Rs. 1,950 and featured a floral pattern at the hem. She styled the outfit with beige studded slip-ons and flaunted a ponytail. Like her mom, she completed her look with tinted sunglasses and a small black bag.
What do you think of the duo’s airport looks? Tell us in the comments below.
Karisma Kapoor ‘dil le gayi’ with her royal look in ivory anarkali and ₹7k juttis for Aadar Jain’s haldi ceremony