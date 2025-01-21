Rasha Thadani stuns in a white strapless gown by Manish Malhotra, leaving us saying 'Uyiii Amma'

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, made a stunning debut in the film Azaad. While she’s already made a mark on-screen, it’s her promotion that has captured all attention, thanks to her impeccable sartorial sense. Rasha has firmly established herself as not just an actress but a fashion diva too, with her recent look in a white floral gown doing just that. Let’s check it out.

Rasha impressed everyone with her sartorial elegance at another promotional event of Azaad , wearing an enchanting strapless white dress from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection.

The gown, embroidered with silver and white beads, was simply a masterpiece. Featuring a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her décolletage and a fitted outline that highlighted her figure, it exuded the magic and grace of a princess. The flowing skirt added to its grandeur, while the side slit at the back gave the perfect touch of extravagance, making it a true diva moment.

Her hair was styled in gorgeous waves, draped over one shoulder, adding a hint of old-world charm and complementing the gown's delicate appeal. Soft, natural hues adorned her eyes, while nude lips emphasized her luminescent glow. Jewelry was kept minimal, allowing the gown to take center stage and enhancing its elegant charm.

To complete her showstopper look, Rasha Thadani chose a glittering pair of silver heels that added just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly tying the entire outfit together. The overall effect was pure magic—a blend of grace, elegance, and understated charm.

This appearance shows that Rasha is not only ready to carve out her own niche in cinema but also as a budding fashion icon. Her promotional looks so far have perfectly balanced the trendiest fashion with classic style, reflecting her innate sense of fashion. Watch out for this star, as she’s poised to shine. We suspect this is just the beginning of her unforgettable fashion moments!

