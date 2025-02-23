Rasha Thadani’s 5 ethnic looks you need this wedding season to steal the spotlight

Rasha Thadani has won hearts with her dancing skills, just like her mom, Raveena Tandon. Along with her impressive moves, she also has a natural flair for styling. Serving one stunning look after another on social media, here are five of her ethnic outfits that should definitely be on your list.

5 ethnic looks to borrow from Rasha Thadani

1. Blue Lehenga

All decked up for an event, the Azaad actor stunned in an ice-blue lehenga. The sleeveless blouse featured a round neckline with silver floral embroidery and a delicate silver border.

The flowy skirt mirrored the blouse’s detailing, with the floral embroidery becoming denser at the hem. Letting her wavy locks flow, she styled the look with metallic earrings and a stack of black bangles.

2. Yellow Suit

Looking like an absolute doll, Rasha Thadani donned a mustard-yellow suit, perfect for your best friend’s Haldi ceremony. The short kurti featured a round neckline with a delicate botanical print. She paired it with a matching yellow dupatta, adorned with a golden design and a lace border.

She styled the look with sharara-style solid bottoms, featuring heavy golden embellishments at the hem. Letting her wavy hair flow, she accessorized with earrings, stacker bracelets, and a couple of kadas. For a final touch of elegance, she added a cute little bindi.

3. Red Suit

For one of her promo looks, Thadani styled a simple yet elegant red suit. The Anarkali kurta, in a plain brick-red hue, featured a calf-length cut with full sleeves.

She paired it with wide-legged pants in the same color for a cohesive look. Adding a floral touch, she draped a botanical-print dupatta with a delicate silver border. Leaving her hair untied, she completed the ensemble with metallic danglers and a tiny bindi.

4. Metallic Lehenga

Like a true diva, the star kid stunned in an elegant metallic-toned lehenga for one of her shoots. Stitched over a mesh fabric, the silver-toned blouse featured intricate floral sequin embroidery. Styled with mega sleeves, the top was designed with a flattering V-neckline.

The longline skirt mirrored the blouse’s heavy sequin detailing, creating a cohesive and glamorous look. To enhance the metallic tones of the ensemble, she kept the accessories minimal, opting only for pearl studs. Letting her natural locks flow, she kept her makeup subtle, choosing a smokey eye look paired with a peachy gloss.

5. Orange Suit

For another promo look, the actor styled a striking dual-colored suit. She wore an orange kurta adorned with a minimal golden floral design. The sleeveless top featured a high-neck collar in contrasting pink, adding a chic touch to the ensemble.

Rasha completed the look with salwar-style pants that echoed the kurta’s design. She draped a pink dupatta with an orange patchwork pattern to tie the outfit together. Leaving her hair open, she accessorized with studded danglers, a couple of rings, and stacker bracelets for a polished finish.

What do you think of Jr. Raveena’s ethnic looks? Tell us in the comments below!