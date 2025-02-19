Rasha Thadani’s 5 step makeup guide on how to pull off red lipstick for the perfect party look

Rasha Thadani clearly inherits her mom Raveena Tandon's talent, impressing us with her acting, dancing, and fashion sense. Now, her beauty game is setting new standards. The actress has some serious makeup skills that have left us spellbound. If you’re looking for a way to rock red lipstick without it feeling overdone or too bold, Rasha has you covered. In her latest photos, she effortlessly slays a red lipstick makeup look that is straight-up fire.

So, now let’s focus on the young actress’s look, which comes with impressive makeup tips.

Rasha Thadani 5 Step-by-step makeup guide

1. Prep your skin

Before diving into makeup glam, make sure to prep your skin. Start with a suitable cleanser to remove dirt and impurities, then apply a moisturizer for hydration and a smooth, flawless texture.

2. Create a radiant base

Just like Rasha Thadani, take the right amount of a foundation that matches your skin tone and apply it gently using a sponge or brush, blending it evenly across your face. Don’t forget your neck! Once your foundation is set, use concealer on specific areas for a flawlessly toned look.

Note: Depending on your skin type, you can skip foundation and go straight to concealer, applying it to targeted areas for a seamless, glowing finish.

3. Add some dramatic allure to your skin

Focusing on her eyes, Rasha Thadani created a sparkling effect with silver eyeshadow, blending a black touch into the corners for a smoky finish. She then applied mascara for perfectly curled, voluminous lashes. The Uyi Amma dancer completed her eye makeup with a bold kajal stroke.

4. Perfectly blushed cheeks

Balancing the bold red lipstick, Rasha added a soft touch of blush to her cheekbones. She used a warm-toned blush, gently applying it in an upward motion for a natural flush. Make sure to blend it well for a seamless finish.

5. Paint your lips in red

For the final and most important touch to her beauty game, Rasha Thadani coated her lips in a striking red shade. She doesn’t stick to just one choice—she picks her lipstick based on the occasion. Complementing her white ensemble and subtle makeup, she added a bold, show-stopping touch with red lipstick while keeping the look effortlessly balanced.

When it comes to Rasha Thadani’s makeup, all we can say is she nailed the bold red lipstick look to perfection. Recreate it for the perfect party glam!