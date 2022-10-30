Rashami Desai is a Hot Mess as she flaunts her curves in a beige bodycon slit dress; PICS

Rashami Desai, known for her talent and fashion, has once again stunned us with her jaw-dropping pictures. When it comes to sartorial fashion picks, the Uttaran actress deserves massive style appreciation for it. Her latest photoshoot pictures have left the town talking for all the right reasons. Be it her stunning outfit, her enviable curves, or her captivating poses, these photos seized it all beautifully and have made her fans go gaga. Rashami Desai's outfit:

Rashami Desai opted for a beige body-hugging dress that screams fashion and glam and is the perfect pick for your forthcoming celebration. Speaking of the details, the clown neckline and side thigh-high slit have elevated the oomph factor of this outfit. Rashami pulled off this look like a true fashion icon, and the amazing details of the dress also stand out. If you choose this outfit and want to style it like the style goddess, you must go with minimal accessories like Rashami and don a double-chained neckpiece. Bring on that sleek pencil heels and style them with an outfit like Rashami. For makeup, Rashami chose bronze-toned eyes along with glossy brown lipstick. She tied her hair up into a tight bun with a middle partition without leaving any hair strands out. Sharing these jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram, Rashami captioned, "B E. Y O U R. O W N. K I N D. O F. B E A U T I F U L. . . ."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Comments on Rashami's snaps: Rashami's friends and fans have flooded her comment section with their appreciation, and we too agree with their compliments. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Pretty", Karanvir Bohra commented, "Soul Diva", Pratik Sehajpal said, "Forever young", Rajiv Adatia dropped "Fire emojis" and others have also praised her look. Fans, on the other hand, also penned amazing comments for Rashami. Rashami Desai's career: Rashami Desai started her career in Hindi television with the show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. The actress earned a lot of fame and success with her notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap Uttaran from 2009 to 2014. Rashmi has also been part of a music video and was last seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Rashami, Umar, and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 15, and they continue to maintain this even after the season.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai shares irreplaceable memories & thanks Shamita Shetty for ‘being a kind soul’ on her birthday