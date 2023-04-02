Rashmika Mandanna adds an extra edge of glamour and sophistication to Falguni Shane Peacock at the NMACC gala

The Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala, held in Mumbai, witnessed who's who from the film industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were among the many Bollywood celebs who attended a glittery-themed 2-day NMACC gala. Saami Saami girl Rashmika Mandanna was also seen at the event which was nothing less than a glamorous soiree.

The Pushpa actress wore a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble for the event, featuring a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements. The intricate detailing and embellishments in gold gave an extra edge of glamour and sophistication. Styled by Ami Patel, the classic black gown featured a mermaid cut, perfectly structured and trail having intricate gold embroidery scallops.

The Swarovski stones, crystals, sequins and beads on the ensemble added an extra oomph to her overall look. Rashmika Mandanna once again flaunted her impeccable sense of style.

Rashmika Mandanna in Falguni Shane Peacock

In the beauty department, Rashmika decided to go with soft glam makeup, winged shimmery and black eyeliner and tinted lip colour. A sleek hairdo in a back hair combed ponytail completed her look. Clearly, with Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's performance on Naatu Naatu to SRK grooving to the Pathaan song, the Ambanis party was also overflowing with oomph and glitter like never before.

However, what managed to catch our attention was her ear cuff for modish returns. You've just found the lesson. Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

