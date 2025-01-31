Rashmika Mandanna adds vibrant twist to ethnic style with colorblocked suit for Chhaava promotions

Sometimes, a little setback like an injured foot can’t stop a true fashionista from turning heads! Rashmika Mandanna, the queen of effortless elegance, proved just this when she made a grand wheelchair-bound entrance at the trailer launch of Chhaava. Let us take a closer look at her ethnic garments.

In an eye-catching manner, the actress donned an orange suit set that was entirely unmatched; the long-sleeve kurta in bright orange with a round neckline was far from ordinary. It further had an exquisitely embroidered pink yoke spruced up with little golden motifs all over. These little yet significant details added to the richness and elegance of the dress, whereas the golden borders at the hem surely elevated it.

There was more, though—for the brilliant orange kurta, Rashmika paired it with bright red pants. Yes, red! The bright color did wonders with the kurta, a red dupatta slung over her shoulder and arms for that extra edge. One could only imagine the color combinations terrific, balancing the loud hues with chicness.

Coming to her accessories, The Chhaava actress went all out with gold! A gorgeous pair of golden jhumkas with a hint of tradition were paired with an elegant gold cocktail ring. To complete her bold look, she chose extra height with golden wedges that also complemented her chic outfit. Every detail spot on, proving once again that accessories can make or break a look.

Rashmika went for an elegant and fresh look for the makeup. The nude lips and blushed cheeks with soft highlighter gave her a naturally glowing charm. Her eyes were a faint smokey effect, while her arched brows balanced her face. A very tiny classic black bindi was stuck in the center of her forehead for a traditional touch with loads of grace.

Rashmika wore her hair loose in a middle-parted braid that was soft and simple and matched perfectly with her overall presentation. These accessories and makeup really uplifted her outfit and showed that it's often the smaller details that can elevate an entire look.

Rashmika Mandanna does it yet again and teaches us that fashion should never take a back seat under any circumstances! With the sort of energy that can only be dubbed unmatched, she rocked the look, wheelchair or no wheelchair.