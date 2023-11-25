Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: Best dressed B-town celebs of the week

This week's fashion moments may not have been many, but the few looks offered by our favorite Bollywood divas starting from the Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday were more than enough to inspire us. These girls certainly nailed their attires, exhibiting their excellent sense of style.

Whether it was the charm of gowns with floral patterns or the eye-catching allure of glittery decorations, they effortlessly slayed their ensembles with an air of confidence and grace. Their outfit selections serve as a reminder that, despite the general depressing state of the fashion industry this week, there is always time for some style advice from our favorite B-town fashionistas. Let's begin with the person at the top of the list.

Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous in a black floral printed saree

The standout on this week's best-dressed roster was Rashmika Mandanna, captivating attention during the promotion of her upcoming movie, Animal. Opting for a significant occasion, the enchanting diva donned a black semi-sheer saree adorned with a floral pattern. Drawing inspiration from springtime hues, the design incorporated delicate tones of red, orange, yellow, pink, and others. The gracefully draped saree featured meticulously crafted pleats at the base and a pallu gracefully falling over her left arm. To complement this ethnic ensemble, she paired it with a sleeveless black velvet blouse, boasting a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of allure to her magnificent appearance.

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a spring-inspired mini dress

This week, the Dream Girl 2 actress was spotted at a party wearing the most stunning dress. This peach-colored silk and linen mix organza beauty featured spring colors. The stunning and feminine tiered and ruffle-detailed dress is an absolute must for fashionistas. After all, with its fashionable off-shoulder neckline that can be worn totally off the shoulder or as a halter neck, this piece is a flexible addition to your wardrobe. Furthermore, the frills and tucked pattern throughout the garment make it an excellent pick for women who enjoy going extra feminine with their outfits. Surprisingly, before Ananya, Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing the same fit.

Mira Rajput dazzled in a captivating color-blocked sweater with ripped pants

Mira Rajput nailed her airport look this week. She nailed the color-blocked look with a stunning black and blue sweater. The ribbed texture of the jumper was excellent, and it was made using a unique draping process that added a nice touch. The eye-catching asymmetrical scarf overlay drape featured in both two-toned outfits immediately drew our attention, lending the attire a sleek and contemporary look. The pinafore, adorned with a substantial pin embellishment, served as a noteworthy conversation starter. Mira expertly paired the jumper with black ripped slim-fit jeans, achieving a flawless blend of style.

Sonam Kapoor redefines power dressing with long jacket look

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress drew attention yet again at a recent red-carpet event with her stunning ensemble. Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous in a golden gown. The ensemble includes a golden short dress with a jewel neckline collar that added a touch of sophistication to the look. To add a touch of elegance, she wore a tea-length long jacket with a round collar over the dress. The fabric of the clothing was dazzling and shimmered with a black-colored wave lines design, making it stand out. The long sleeves of the jacket added a sleek and modern touch to the overall outfit.

Kiara Advani’s captivating and gorgeous blue midi dress

When the Satya Prem Ki Katha actress visited a party this week, her exquisite blue midi dress with a charming floral theme drew our attention. Kiara's most recent look, a body-hugging floral blue gown with an asymmetrical neckline, is still in our minds. Her gown featured a lovely square frilled neckline with straps on the shoulders this time. The backless style was feminine, and the waistline had exquisite cut-outs on the back and sides.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a classy, bright red dress

The Tiger 3 actress wore a single-color yet beautiful mid-length dress this week that seamlessly merged sparkle with sophistication, emphasizing current wardrobe elements. The stretch-infused fitting bodycon dress featured an all-over fine ribbed texture as well as an asymmetric neckline with one shoulder, emphasizing the Phone Bhoot actress' beautiful form. The stunning gown also included a back split at the edge, which gave a layer of sensual atmosphere to her ensemble.

Pooja Hedge slayed in baby pink co-ord set

The gorgeous wardrobe choices of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress have continuously charmed spectators, and this week's appearance was no exception. Her powder-pink co-ord set oozed a sleek boss-babe vibe, highlighting the enduring appeal of cotton candy hues. The fitting fake leather scoop bralette and thigh-high slit faux leather sarong wrap skirt added a distinctive spin to the season's wardrobe. The huge double-breasted fake leather wrap-style jacket set the Beast actress's appearance apart.

Tara Sutaria looked like a queen in her blingy attire

On her birthday this week, the Student of the Year 2 actress wore a stunning co-ord ensemble that exuded refinement and glamor. The focal point was a sparkly bralette that was effortlessly combined with a pencil skirt in a stunning champagne gold tone. The strappy crop top had a ribbed bustline and a daring plunging neckline, which added to her attractiveness. Tara's well-toned frame was enhanced by the complementing bodycon midi skirt, which was embellished with elaborate beading and embroidery and added a sense of drama and modernity to the fashionable ensemble with its sexy side slit.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked sultry in pink off-shoulder gown

The Jailer actress looked stunning in her pink body-con gown, which left us speechless. The off-the-shoulder style and wide sleeves added to her attire. The semi-sheer mesh gown had a mesmerizing appearance and terrifying crystal elements that adorned the surface of the garment, offering elegance and a shining touch. The Bholaa Shankar fame went without any accessories for her stunning look, leaving the gown to speak for itself. There was no need for further accessories because the large ornamentation on the gown was enough to make a statement.

Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a gorgeous long red gown

This week, the magnificent red gown, precisely made from a sumptuous combination of lace and net, wrapped perfectly over the Moving in with Malaika star's figure, leaving observers in amazement. The floor-length masterpiece had a high neckline that was wonderfully accented by a similar sheer cloak embellished with sequins that trailed behind her, providing a captivating train effect. The sleeveless gown, which was beautifully decorated with sequins and interwoven floral motifs, accentuated the Dil Se actress' contours with grace.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

