Rashmika Mandanna brings her traditional best to airport in blue silk chanderi kurta set worth Rs 28,500

Rashmika Mandanna, in an ethic, is always a moment we want to keep playing in our heads. All busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhaava, the actress was seen landing back in Mumbai, bringing her natural charm to the airport. Instead of Western, she decided to go for a classic traditional outfit with a blue kurta set, and we can’t wait to have a clear look at it. So, let’s dive deep!

Gracing the airport with her charm, Rashmika Mandanna stepped out in a gorgeous blue kurta set. The turquoise blue silk chanderi kurta set from Devnaagri worth Rs 28,500 featured a V-neckline and 3/4th sleeves with a structured edge. This exquisite ensemble was beautifully crafted with intricate dori embroidery. The loose fitting seamlessly added comfort and style, making this outfit an excellent choice for both everyday and special occasions.

She paired her kurta with chic chanderi palazzo pants, which created a perfect monochrome look with a wide silhouette and pattern at the edge. To complete her ensemble, the actress wore a silk organza dupatta over her shoulders, looking effortlessly perfect.

To add a bit of style to her appearance, the actress adorned her ears with tiny drop earrings. They were simple and perfect, just what she needed for an adequately styled look. She also made sure not to appear overdone. She decided to go for a half-tied hairstyle. She took her front strands back and secured them together with the clip, leaving the few strands to fall on her face.

Flaunting her natural glow, the actress didn’t go for a whole package of makeup but instead something light and makeup. The flawless glow on her face added an irresistible charm, whereas the light shade lipstick added a perfect finishing touch. Completing her look, the actress opted for comfortable black footwear for a speedy recovery from her leg injury.

When talking about traditional fashion, Rashmika Mandanna will always ace the game. She likes to keep things simple, and that’s what adds beauty to her looks. Talking about the latest, she kept it natural, making it just perfect to upgrade everyday fashion.